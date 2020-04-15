Due to concerns over the coronavirus, Presbyterian College has postponed graduation ceremonies for seniors at the College of Arts & Sciences and for fourth-year pharmacy students at the School of Pharmacy. Graduation weekend was scheduled for Friday, May 8 and Saturday, May 9.
A makeup date has not been determined, although the College has tentatively scheduled for later this summer or in the fall.
“Our graduating students in the College of Arts and Sciences and the School of Pharmacy have done great work over their time at PC,” said Dr. Donald R. Raber II, provost at PC. “We are tremendously disappointed that we will not be able to honor them on campus during the second week of May.
“Once we are able to safely gather, however, we are committed to providing our graduates as many of the culminating experiences of Commencement on campus as we can. When circumstances permit, we are looking forward to offering the class of 2020 a truly special weekend where we celebrate their significant achievements.”
College leadership officials plan to reschedule as many of the activities of graduation weekend as possible, including the Hooding Ceremony for the School of Pharmacy, the Teacher Induction Ceremony, Baccalaureate, and the school’s 137th Commencement.
“As we do so, we will work to include as many of the traditions of this special time as we can, including the walk-through of Neville Hall, the presentation during Commencement of speeches from our Outstanding Senior and the Professor of the Year, and the different events and services in Belk Auditorium, Kuhne Auditorium and Edmunds Hall,” Raber said in an email to students.
