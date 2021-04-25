Presbyterian College President Matthew vandenBerg released a statement on Sunday in reference to the firing of head football coach Tommy Spangler.
“I understand the decision to terminate Coach Tommy Spangler has caused concern and some angst in our campus community, among students, parents, alumni and fans of our football team. What I can tell you is that my administration is unequivocally focused on the success of all of our student athletes in their respective sports, including football.
"Transitions can be difficult, but I am fully committed to our Division I football program, and the staff who are managing this transition have my full confidence and support. I intend to invest significant time, attention, and energy on building a championship culture in the Pioneer Football League. Personnel decisions are confidential to the College and its employees, and the College therefore does not discuss such matters publicly.
"We already have begun a national search and formed a search committee comprising a selection of trustees, alumni, faculty and staff. I am excited about the high caliber of talent PC is already attracting. Our goal is to find the best leader for our program as expeditiously as possible.”
President Matthew vandenBerg
