Dr. Roy Campbell, a history professor at Presbyterian College, has a similar daily routine as many families nowadays amid the coronavirus epidemic.
His children and his wife gear up for online learning during the school week. The children take courses in their rooms. His wife, a middle-school teacher, has claimed one of the upstairs rooms as her classroom.
Campbell's online discussions for his students at PC are set up on his laptop, which is in the kitchen table or back patio. His makeshift office in his Simpsonville home is 35 miles away from his office on the PC campus. (Students also may get an occasional on-screen visit from the family puppy, Bellatrix, named after a character from “Harry Potter").
More than a week after all PC classes moved online, faculty across disciplines are navigating the transition from their familiar lecture halls and labs to online computer screens filled with students in their living areas or bedrooms.
Committing to an online learning community
Despite the changes, Campbell called the first week of class, for him, refreshing and affirming.
“Since my courses are mostly discussion-based, I wanted to try to replicate our classroom experience as much as possible,” he said. His classes have been meeting at the regular time each day using Google Meet, and he says they’ve had very active and engaging sessions on the platform.
With the available technology for group meetings, he said he realized online learning “does not have to be that terribly different from what we normally do on campus.
“Though the physical classroom has been substituted for kitchen tables, futons and living room sofas, I've found that we are still able to have very meaningful discussions in our virtual classroom.”
In his Geography course, he ends the week with “incredibly fruitful” online film discussions related to whatever world region the class has been covering or reading about that week.
For East Asia, it was the South Korean film “Parasite,” and for South Asia, they discussed “Slumdog Millionaire.”
“The students have done a job of demonstrating their understanding of the issues related to social, economic and gender inequalities that each film portrays,” he said.
The film discussions also make remote learning during a time of isolation more inclusive and expansive, he says, as the students have been able to involve their families.
It doesn’t stop him or other faculty, however, from missing their students’ presence.
“I miss seeing my students in person, both in my classes and on campus, particularly during this time of uncertainty,” Campbell said. “PC students are exceptional in so many ways, but especially in their desire to be actively engaged in their learning experience.”
‘We’re going to get through this together’
Jess Escobar, a sophomore biology major in Campbell’s Modern World course, says the lectures and assignments have been closest to normal class instruction despite not being in the classroom. Meanwhile, courses such as Organic Chemistry and Botany have been more affected due to differences in lab activities, though they are continuing.
Despite a few glitches with figuring things out like audio, Escobar said her first week of classes went smoothly: “I think that is because the PC faculty did a great job of preparing themselves for online learning and transitioning under such short notice.
Education Department chair Dr. Patricia Jones said online instruction felt lonely the first week without students in a physical classroom; however, she shared with them to stay positive and, “we’re going to get through this together.”
She ends classes with “I miss yous!” and offers extra phone calls and other help should students need it.
Campbell makes sure he wears a PC shirt and reminds them, “we’re PC strong.” As all colleges and universities across the country navigate remote learning, he said he’s confident that PC, and its special sense of community, is equipped to have great success with online learning.
Freshman Paige Carns, who also has history among her course load this semester, says her professors have already extended assistance when challenges arise.
“I really love how the professors are so willing to work with me,” Carns said. “I ended up missing a homework assignment because I was not used to the many things to keep track of. The professor quickly understood and extended the due date. PC's small class size and the personable nature of professors are extremely unique and helpful.”
Staying Involved
Staff members have transitioned their resources and services online too, including academic success, tutoring, wellness and counseling, student involvement, campus life programs, athletics and more. They are offering online class tips, promoting self-care, and encouraging staying active and interacting with others.
The PC community school spirit is also on display during virtual Blue Pride Friday and social media challenges.
The New Highlander Battalion’s fitness challenge kicked off recently with cadets challenging others to complete 10 hand-release pushups and post their videos online.
Student Involvement is inviting students to pop-up challenges, from work out days to more whimsical games like stacking the most items in their living spaces. Yoga and e-sports have been among the activities on tap throughout social media as well.
Religious Life and Multicultural Community Engagement has offered guided meditation and devotional online. The Rev. Rachel Parsons-Wells, chaplain, said they’re using several different platforms to reach out.
“It’s been so important to see people’s faces and talk to them during this time,” she said.
