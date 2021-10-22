Presbyterian College has agreed to purchase the Capitol Theatre in Laurens.
PC will renovate the iconic downtown building as a performing arts center and headquarters for PC's new eSports program in the fall of 2022. Plans are also for District 55 and District 56 to use the facility for eSports programming.
The Capitol Theatre has had its ups and downs in downtown Laurens, closing and re-opening on several occasions. The building has hosted rallies, shown movies and served many cones of ice cream and cheeseburgers.
Ronnie and Debbie Campbell opened the café in 2003 and began renovating the theatre shortly after. They held concerts and plays in the theatre until they began showing movies in 2007.
In 2012, the Campbells converted the movie projection to digital to provide better picture and sound quality.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.