"As we proceed through this academic year, we continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and plan for challenging circumstances across the next several months," Dr. Don Raber, PC's Provost, wrote in an email to students, faculty, and staff on September 24.
In the email, Raber noted the challenges that PC and other schools are facing during this academic year, such as not knowing "if or when a vaccine for COVID-19 will be offered" or "if a second wave of the pandemic (or an extension of the first wave) will extend through the holiday season into December, January, or later."
"If it does, then we need to take similar precautions as we have this term to minimize travel, to recognize the potential for a continued outbreak, and to provide extra flexibility in mid-to-late winter if our environment demands it," Raber wrote.
Revised Spring 2021 Calendar
To accomplish this, the College has modified the Spring 2021 calendar for undergraduate students. These changes to the calendar are as follows:
Undergraduate classes on campus for Spring 2021 will begin on Monday, Jan. 25, three weeks later than originally planned.
A check-in process for returning students will take place from Friday, Jan. 22 to Sunday, Jan. 24.
The incomplete deadline for spring, summer, and fall classes is moved to Friday, Feb. 19.
Assessment day will be Tuesday, March 16.
Classes will not be held Friday, April 2 (Good Friday) or Wednesday, April 21 (Honors Day).
To minimize travel for everyone on campus, there will not be a Spring Break this year.
Spring Break trips for students and faculty will be postponed or rescheduled.
The last day of classes will be Wednesday, May 5.
Exams will run from Friday, May 7 through Wednesday, May 12.
Seniors will complete exams earlier so that grades may be reported by Tuesday, May 11.
Residential facilities for those not graduating will close on Thursday, May 13. Graduating seniors will check out on Saturday, May 15.
The 138th Commencement is scheduled for Saturday, May 15, 2021, one week later than originally scheduled.
Maymester trips for 2021 will be postponed until the summer sessions or rescheduled to a later date.
"Deliver a first-quality academic program"
Also in the email, Raber sent a reminder about the importance of masks and face coverings and the need to "remain diligent" on following procedures for physical distancing, use of hand sanitizer, washing hands, the LiveSafe app, symptom monitoring, isolation and quarantine, and other precautions necessary to maintain a healthy campus environment.
"As we have this fall," Raber wrote, "we want to proceed as required to deliver a first-quality academic program that offers personal connections but recognizes the health and well-being of faculty, students, and staff as our top priority."
