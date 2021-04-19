Presbyterian College is a DHEC approved COVID-19 vaccine provider and is now scheduling appointments for the public on select days.
PC students began receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine last week at the PC School of Pharmacy Wellness Center. Licensed, immunization-certified pharmacists and pharmacy interns are administering the vaccine.
Anyone, age 18 or older, who meets the criteria for receiving the vaccine is eligible. Appointments will be given priority, but walk-ins will be accepted during vaccine clinic days if extra vaccines are available.
Click on the link below to view vaccine clinic dates and schedule an appointment.
https://www.presby.edu/campus-life/protect-pc/covid-19-vaccine/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.