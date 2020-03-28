Presbyterian College will complete the spring semester online as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to increase across the state. Undergraduates began online classes last week after returning from an extended spring break the previous week.
There were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the PC campus or in Laurens County at the time the College decided to finish the semester online. According to PC President Bob Staton, the College’s leadership team chose to continue remote learning to protect the health of students, faculty, staff and those in the Clinton community.
Over the past few weeks, Staton has met regularly with the college leadership team and a COVID-19 working group to discuss how to navigate the College during the pandemic.
“As we have evaluated the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, we’ve kept the safety of the campus community as our top priority,” Staton said. “We’ve made all of our decisions to ensure, as much as we may, students, faculty and staff, as well as the Clinton community, will remain safe during this ongoing pandemic.”
In addition, graduation ceremonies for undergraduate and graduate students have been postponed. Students who complete their graduation requirements will be issued diplomas, which they’ll receive by mail. An updated plan for this year’s graduating exercises for undergraduates and graduates will be communicated by Wednesday, April 15.
“I understand this is heartbreaking for students, many of whom say they knew they found their college home the moment they arrived on campus,” Staton said. “My heart goes out to all students, especially the seniors, who were looking forward to spending their last semester on campus. Campus simply won’t be the same without our students.”
