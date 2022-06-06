President Biden announced on Monday two new nominees to serve as U.S. Marshals. Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Cofield Latimore has been chosen as the U.S. Marshal nominee for the District of South Carolina.
"These individuals were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice," said the White House in a release.
The President has now announced 11 nominees to serve as U.S. Marshals.
“This is obviously very exciting news,” said Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn. “This is a tremendous honor, not only for Chief Latimore, but for the City of Laurens Police Department and the City of Laurens as a whole,” Senn continued. “We share in the joy she must feel at the prospect for this new opportunity to serve the people of South Carolina. It has been my pleasure to work alongside and get to know Chief Latimore, and I have personally observed the outstanding qualities which make her such an obvious choice to be nominated for such an important position.
“We are certain that the Senate will confirm Chief Latimore as U.S. Marshal. While we must express our gratitude for the Chief’s years of service and dedication to the City of Laurens,” said Mayor Senn, “we wish her every success and all happiness when she assumes her new office.”
U.S. Marshal Announcements
Chrissie Latimore, United States Marshal nominee for the District of South Carolina
Chrissie C. Latimore has served as Chief of Police for the Laurens Police Department since 2018. Chief Latimore previously served as Assistant Chief of Police of the Laurens Police Department from 2014 to 2018, and in various other roles with the Department from 1999 to 2013. She was a Special Agent for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division from 2013 to 2014. Chief Latimore received her M.S. from Anderson University in 2014, her B.S. from Lander University in 2011, and her A.S. from Piedmont Technical College in 2007. Chief Latimore is a veteran of the United States Army and Army Reserve.
Kirk Taylor, United States Marshal nominee for the District of Colorado
Kirk Taylor is the Sheriff of Pueblo County, Colorado where he has served since 2007. He was previously an Investigator for the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Pueblo, Colorado from 1994 to 2007. From 1987 to 1992 he was a patrolman for the Alamosa, Colorado Police Department. Sheriff Taylor received his J.D. from University of Colorado School of Law in 2002 and B.A. from University of Southern Colorado in 1995. Sheriff Taylor is a veteran of the United States Navy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.