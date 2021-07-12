Main Street SC is celebrating South Carolina's exceptional downtown entrepreneurs, organizations and preservationists with their annual Main Street Inspiration Awards.
Main Street Laurens won the Outstanding Special Project Award for the Pride of the Piedmont mural in downtown Laurens.
The first new mural to come to downtown Laurens since 2005, the Pride of the Piedmont mural focuses on what people love about the city — its river, trains, musical heritage, agriculture, outdoor activities and historic courthouse. Painted on a newly renovated building adjacent to Laurens’ Food Truck Plaza, the postcard-style mural draws its name from a fondly remembered springtime festival that ran for decades in Laurens.
The Main Street Laurens economic development team sought out a location, collaborated with Mayor Nathan Senn to identify an artist and used a public input session to develop the subject matter. Main Street Laurens obtained $3,500 in city hospitality funds for the project, as well as a placemaking mini-grant from Main Street SC. The city supplied a bucket truck for the artist’s work.
The mural now regularly turns up in visitor and resident social media posts. The Main Street Laurens design team is seeking a location for its next mural — one which will involve crowdsourced painting — and is planning a dedicated public art page for its website.
