Prisma Health has received countless inquiries from area businesses, community organizations and individuals who would like to help provide necessary supplies during the COVID-19 public health crisis. We appreciate our local communities’ desire to come together during this time of need. The entire Prisma Health team is committed to meeting the healthcare needs of our patients and our community as we face the challenges ahead.
The following supplies are in high demand and will be accepted by Prisma Health: N-95 masks, surgical masks, splash-guard face shields, goggles, non-latex gloves, reusable or disposable isolation gowns, no-contact infrared thermometers calibrated for humans and ventilators. Disposable and single-use personal protective equipment must be new and sterile.
As a healthcare leader, Prisma Health must follow the highest standards for procurement, which excludes certain types of supplies from being used. At this time, Prisma Health is not accepting homemade masks for healthcare workers. We are working with our community partners to identify organizations that can use homemade masks and will provide more information about donation when it becomes available.
If you or your organization is interested in making an in-kind donation, contact Berri Heinz, Manager, Procurement & Supplier Diversity, at Berri.Heinz@PrismaHealth.org. Please allow three business days for a response to your supplies-related inquiry. For information on how to receive an in-kind donation form for tax purposes, please visit prismahealth.org/giving.
Monetary donations may be made to Prisma Health or any of its affiliated Foundations on our website at prismahealth.org/giving. If you have any questions, please contact Risé Wilson, Executive Director, Office of Philanthropy, at Rise.Wilson@PrismaHealth.org.
For more information about COVID-19 and Prisma Health’s continued response, visit PrismaHealth.org/Coronavirus.
