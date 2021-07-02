Prisma Health will relocate its large public COVID-19 vaccination sites to smaller venues in Columbia and Greenville due to the availability of other site options. Community members with existing appointments will be contacted about the site change and appointment time updates.
- Columbia Colonial Life Arena site closes from Saturday, July 3, through Tuesday, July 6, re-opening on the Prisma Health Richland Hospital campus, 10 Richland Medical Park Rd., second floor, Columbia, S.C., on Wednesday July 7. New site hours will be Wednesday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
- Greenville Kmart Plaza site closes from Saturday, July 3, through Tuesday, July 6, re-opening across from the Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital campus, 31 Medical Ridge Drive (lower level, Cross Creek Medical Park), Greenville, S.C., on Wednesday, July 7. New site hours will be Wednesday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
- The Oconee vaccination site at 298 Memorial Drive in Seneca permanently closed on Monday, June 28.
- The Sumter vaccination site remains at 19 Calhoun St, Sumter. The hours are Wednesday and Friday, 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m.; Saturday, 7:30 a.m.–3 p.m.
In addition to weekly vaccination site schedules, Prisma Health’s mobile health units are adding additional weekly vaccination sites in addition to special venues with community partners throughout the Midlands and the Upstate.
Kerry Sease, MD, Prisma Health pediatrician and COVID-19 mobile operations leader, said, “Prisma Health remains committed to making COVID-19 vaccinations easily accessible and free to everyone who is eligible. While it feels like life is gradually returning to normal this summer, the arrival of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus makes it more important than ever to protect yourself and your loved ones by being vaccinated. The last thing we want to see is another spike in infections and patients struggling against this virus.”
Rick Scott, MD, chair of Prisma Health vaccine task force, added, “We are very proud to have begun the vaccination efforts on the first-day vaccine was available and have vaccinated more South Carolinians than any other organization. We would not have been able to achieve our goals without important partnerships across South Carolina. We are grateful for the community effort to put shots in arms and build community immunity. We are all in this together.”
In the month of June, there will have been 55 mobile vaccination events held at local schools, churches, Columbia Fireflies and Greenville Drive baseball games and weekend events like the Soda City Market in Columbia and the TD Saturday Market in Greenville. See the current schedule of mobile vaccination events here.
Selected Prisma Health primary care practices are providing vaccinations to their patients as well. Additional practices are being added. To confirm availability, call ahead to your primary physician’s office.
As a reminder, the COVID-19 vaccine is now available for ages 12 and up. For additional COVID-19 vaccine information, visit PrismaHealth.org/Vaccine or call 833-2-PRISMA. For a full list of vaccine sites in South Carolina, visit SCDHEC.gov/VaxLocator.
