Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital is celebrating the accomplished career of Kay Swisher, former chief nursing officer (CNO) at Laurens County Hospital. Swisher celebrates a 50-year career in nursing that includes more than 35 years in nursing leadership.
“Our entire team congratulates Kay on an incredible career serving the Laurens community,” said Justin Benfield, CEO of Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital. “Her dedication to our patients’ care and the support of her fellow nurses was unparalleled. We appreciate her contributions immensely and wish her all the best in this next chapter.”
Swisher came to Laurens County Hospital in 2006 as chief nursing officer and chief operating officer. During her 15 years at the hospital, she also served as vice president of patient care services and managed all clinical and non-clinical patient care.
Swisher began her career in West Virginia and spent more than a decade serving obstetric patients. She has served in nursing leadership positions since 1985, including as the first chief nursing officer at Granville Medical Center in Oxford, N.C.
Swisher received her RN degree from West Virginia-Parkersburg Center, her bachelor of science in nursing from Old Dominion University and her master of science in nursing from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.
“I knew at age 11 that I wanted to be a nurse, and I’ve never wanted to do anything else,” said Swisher. “When I arrived at Laurens County Hospital 15 years ago, my primary goal was to make a difference for the patients and the community, and I feel confident that I was able to do that during my time with the team.”
Swisher is also very involved with the local community, having served on the boards of the Hospice of Laurens County, the Laurens County Chamber and the Good Shepherd Free Clinic. She has been an active member of the South Carolina Board of Nursing since 2012 and plans to continue her involvement. Swisher plans to enjoy her retirement by spending time with family and continuing to work in the community.
