To help the community minimize travel and potential exposure to COVID-19 (coronavirus), Prisma Health is changing the way patients will receive care from their doctors’ offices and how surgeries will continue, beginning immediately.
First, physician practices are evaluating routinely scheduled office visits to determine if a telehealth visit is an alternative. This will include both telephone and video virtual health visits. Anyone who has a scheduled routine appointment or who would normally seek non-emergency medical attention will connect to primary care and specialty providers remotely rather than come to the office for an appointment.
- No appointments are being cancelled.
- Our practices are open for patients who need to cared for by our providers on site for any acute issues.
- Team members at the physician practices are contacting patients who have scheduled office appointments to set up a call or virtual visit instead.
- Patients may call their Prisma Health provider’s office to be connected with a clinician to discuss their symptoms and treatment plan. If a clinician is not immediately available, a call-back appointment time will be scheduled.
- Patients with smartphones or online video access may have additional options, such as using a video consultation.
“This week, we piloted this program in our Internal Medicine Primary Care Division in the Midlands and it was very well received by patients and providers,” said Dr. Nick Patel.
Patel, who serves as Prisma Health–Midlands Chief Digital Executive, adds, “We understand that this is a new approach for our patients, clinicians, leaders and team members. In this unprecedented time, we must take action to reduce our patients’ exposure risk to COVID-19.”
Prisma Health also continues to urge patients to use its Prisma Health Virtual Visit, which is free for anyone seeking care for potential COVID-19. It includes a new on-demand video option in addition to the existing online visit option. To access the free virtual visits, use promo code COVID19 at PrismaHealth.org/VirtualVisit.
Second, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster requested that all medical and surgical centers suspend all elective and non-threatening surgical and medical procedures. Prisma Health Medical Group physicians will follow our policy to address the need for deferring non-essential surgeries and procedures that are not time sensitive.
“Decisions about whether to keep or postpone appointments, procedures and surgeries will be made based on the best treatment plan for the patient and in consultation with their provider,” said Dr. David Williams, President of Prisma Health Medical Group. Practices are contacting scheduled patients to review their options.
The entire Prisma Health team is committed to meeting the healthcare needs of our patients and our community as we face concerns about COVID-19. Prisma Health will keep the public informed as the situation changes for its facilities and its patients.
For more information about COVID-19 and Prisma Health’s continued response, visit PrismaHealth.org/Coronavirus.
