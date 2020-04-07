Prisma Health has entered into a reference laboratory agreement with Precision Genetics to begin immediate COVID-19 testing for its patients in the Upstate and Midlands. Testing began Friday, April 3.
Precision Genetics is a Greenville-based company providing healthcare systems and businesses with employee health and financial wellness services, medication risk assessment, laboratory work, genetics testing, management consulting and other services.
“Prisma Health values our relationship with Precision Genetics. They are an innovative partner that is making a difference in our ability to care for our patients during the COVID-19 public health crisis,” said Jesse Stafford, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer for Laboratory Services, Prisma Health. “We are confident the added testing capacity from Precision Genetics will help further decrease the waiting time for test results.”
“We face a very challenging time with our ability to manage the national and statewide COVID-19 pandemic. It has forced all of us to create immediate solutions to assist our community and our healthcare providers to handle the imminent surge of patients and frontline personnel in need of testing,” stated Nate Wilbourne, CEO of Precision Genetics.
Wilbourne added, “Precision Genetics focuses on innovative and efficient solutions in order to better care for patients. Our ability to rapidly deploy a solution on behalf of Prisma Health and the state of South Carolina is a testament to our team of professionals and technology platforms. We are providing a scalable high-throughput process, with next-day results, to significantly make a difference in the care of our population. Currently we are able to process more than 1,000 COVID-19 tests per day. We are honored to work with Prisma Health in this effort.”
The collaboration between Precision Genetics and Prisma Health for diagnostic services and solutions has been in place since 2017.
