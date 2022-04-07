Prisma Health is conducting a Community Health Needs Assessment to identify ways they can collaborate with community organizations and leaders to help improve the overall health and wellness of individuals living in their service areas. A survey is being conducted as part of this assessment. Participate online, here.
The Community Health Needs Assessment is designed to identify health and social needs such as food, transportation, housing, and resources, along with strategies to address the healthcare needs of underserved communities. This Community Health Needs Assessment, required with the passage of the Affordable Care Act, will include interviews with state and local elected officials, major employers, community members, and community organizations that provide health services.
Along with the interviews, their team will also conduct surveys through prepaid mailings, door-to-door, online and at local organizations, agencies, businesses, and community events.
Once the assessment is completed, Prisma Health will work with their partners to analyze the results, determine gaps in services and decide how the healthcare system may be able to collaborate to meet high-priority community needs.
The surveys are anonymous. Prisma Health cannot tell who has completed one. Collected information will not be attributed to any specific source. Once all data is compiled, Prisma Health will share the results of the completed report on PrismaHealth.org/CHNA. Previous reports and information about the CHNA also are provided on this website.
