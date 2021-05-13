Prisma Health, which has been laying the groundwork for the Pfizer vaccine expansion once approved, started vaccinating 12–15 year old children, today, Thursday, May 13, as a result of authorization for the Pfizer two-dose vaccine by public health agencies.
“We’re thrilled to have an effective and safe vaccine available for children in this age group and urge families to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Rick Scott, co-chair of Prisma Health’s vaccine task force. “Vaccines are readily available at all of our vaccination sites. This shot in the arm is our best shot at helping our area return to more normalized conditions as we go into summer – and if their parents haven’t had theirs … we’ll take care of them, too.”
- Parents can schedule their child's appointment through MyChart . If the child does not have an account, parents are encouraged to create an account for their child or call 833-2PRISMA .
- Children ages 12–15 can receive only the Pfizer vaccine, which is available at Prisma Health vaccination sites.
- Parents and guardians should bring a signed consent form when they bring their child for vaccination. The form is available in English and Spanish.
Prisma Health has given approximately 400,000 vaccines for COVID-19. For more information about COVID vaccinations at Prisma Health, visit PrismaHealth.org/Vaccine.
