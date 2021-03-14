GREENVILLE, S.C. – Do you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? The Prisma Health online chat option is available to answer them, including questions about the new Phase 1b expansion.
The chat function has been updated to include vaccine information and eligibility in connection with Monday’s Phase 1b expansion, as well as already existing information about checking symptoms, testing and general information.
“Similar to providing care to patients, a one-size-fits-all model isn’t always a useful approach,” said Nick Patel, M.D., Prisma Health’s chief digital executive. “With this online chat tool, we’re able to narrow down what information each person is seeking and provide real-time answers and a pathway forward.”
“Particularly with the expansion to Phase 1b, we know many people will be seeking answers to their vaccine questions. This tool is another avenue that allows us to help individual patients in our communities navigate the latest information quickly and at a time that’s convenient to them,” he said.
Bear in mind, however, that available appointments are extremely limited due to continued limited supply of the vaccine and a significant increase in demand. Prisma Health will open more appointments as soon as it has the vaccine supply to accommodate the additional eligible people.
The chat can be accessed by texting VAXCHAT to 83973 (goes directly to vaccine related questions/answers); texting COVID19 to 83973 (starts from beginning and person can determine what type of information they’d like). Individuals can also access the site by going directly to https://prismahealth.org/vaccine.
Those without internet access can get updated information about COVID-19 testing and vaccinations over the phone by calling 1-833-2PRISMA, which is manned 24-7.
Individuals can also search for available appointments across the entire state on the SC DHEC website: https://vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov/
