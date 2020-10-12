Prisma Health-Upstate launched a mobile mammography clinic that will serve the entire Upstate, potentially serving as many as 3,000-4,000 women in its first year.
Essentially a mammography clinic on wheels, the 42-foot specialty clinic will offer 2D and 3D screening mammograms. The mobile mammography clinic team includes two mammography technologists. As with all mammograms conducted by Prisma Health, the results are read by board-certified radiologists.
The clinic makes a screening mammogram convenient by going directly to partner sites in the Upstate. Sites will include area businesses, some physician practices and community partners such as local free clinics working with the Best Chance Network (BCN). BCN is South Carolina's breast and cervical cancer screening program, funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and housed within the Division of Cancer at S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
“Early detection is the best medicine for breast health,” said Valerie Tucker, manager of Prisma Health’s mobile clinic initiatives in the Upstate, which also includes a mobile health clinic focused on primary medical care.
“By taking the mobile mammography clinic to companies and neighborhoods, lives can be saved,” said Kris Miles, manager of Prisma Health Imaging Services. “Community outreach is vital to Prisma Health’s purpose, and we’re excited to provide this service.”
Any mammograms provided to insured patients on the mammography clinic will be billed to the individual’s insurance. Screening mammograms are covered by most insurance plans.
Prisma Health is already working with partners through its Business Health Solutions initiative, such as Canal Insurance, to schedule visits at the mobile clinic. It plans to work with other business in the Upstate as well.
“Canal Insurance is proud to work with Prisma Health Business Solutions to help bring this much-needed service to our female employees,” said Laura Beth Medley, Chief Human Resources & Corporate Communications Officer for Canal Insurance.
The Best Chance Network also provides no-cost breast and cervical cancer screenings for women who meet BCN’s eligibility requirements. Visit scdhec.gov/bcn to learn more about this program.
“We value the health of South Carolinians and that includes our state’s women—moms, sisters, aunts and friends,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Interim Public Health Director. “We know that early detection of breast cancer saves lives. That’s why we’re partnering with Prisma Health and others to offer this convenient, free BCN screening to Upstate women.”
The need for early detection is personal for Tucker, who was diagnosed with Stage II breast cancer in August 2018 after finding a Jolly Rancher-sized lump during an at-home breast exam. Only 34 when diagnosed, she was doing the exam because other relatives had been diagnosed with breast cancer. She underwent a lumpectomy, chemotherapy and radiation and has been clear for 1½ years.
“I hope this new service will, both literally and figuratively, be a driving force for change in the Upstate for early detection,” said the self-described breast cancer warrior. “Remembering to do regular checks and schedule mammograms – as well as follow up on other regular screenings – can make a huge difference in our health. Set a breast self-exam reminder on your phone and, if you feel something, please go get it checked out.”
Potential partners must meet at least the following requirements to host mobile mammography event:
Have at least 15 eligible patients
Provide a site coordinator to help with screening logistics
Schedule a site visit with Prisma Health at least one month prior to desired date
Have a level paved area that will accommodate the van, which requires a 10-parking-space footprint.
To discuss partner eligibility and additional questions, email Mobile.Mammography@PrismaHealth.org or call 864/455-9800.
Prisma Health already has a mobile mammography clinic operating in the Midlands.
