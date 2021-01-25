GREENVILLE, SC – Prisma Health reached 9,383 daily COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 22 and has nearly reached its goal of 10,000 vaccinations per day due to the rapid mobilization of staff and the enormous success in quickly standing up two high-volume community vaccination sites in Columbia and Greenville.
Since the COVID-19 vaccine was made available mid-December, Prisma Health has administered the most vaccinations of any health provider in South Carolina, with 68,867 doses as of Jan. 22, which is 25% of all the Pfizer vaccine doses received in the state. Because of the rapid expansion and the huge community demand of those eligible to be vaccinated, Prisma Health’s vaccine supply is now extremely low.
Starting Monday Jan. 25, Prisma Health cannot take any first dose walk-ins at any of its vaccination sites in its Midlands locations. This is in addition to not taking first dose walk-ins at its Upstate locations, which was announced yesterday. To be clear, Prisma Health is not taking any first dose walk-ins at any vaccination sites as of Jan. 25.
Prisma Health can only take people who have scheduled appointments in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccination Administration Management System (VAMS) for that day and anyone who is due for their second dose, since state officials have indicated they have a reserve supply for those doses. The second dose is recommended within 17-25 days after the first dose, and it is important for everyone to finish their vaccination series.
If you recently received from the CDC a cancellation notice of your CDC VAMS appointment for your Prisma Health location, please ignore that and STILL KEEP your appointment as scheduled.
“We are asking the public for their patience, as right now the number of individuals who want a vaccine far, far exceeds the number of vaccine doses we have received from public officials,” said Dr. Saria Saccocio, Prisma Health chief medical officer for Ambulatory Services and co-chair of the Prisma Health Vaccine Task Force. “Today’s announcement means that across our entire system – Upstate and Midlands – we are no longer taking walk-ins.”
Individuals age 70+ who do not have access to computers or smart phones may be able to receive in-person assistance for scheduling at our Kmart site in Greenville. Others can call 1-833-2PRISMA. Also, keep in mind that a family member or friend may be able to assist community members.
Prisma Health’s vaccine supply now has dwindled tremendously, due to the rapid efficiency and the huge community demand of those aged 70 and older.
“We have no excess inventory of vaccine,” Saccocio continued. “We only received 25% of what we requested from the state for this week’s vaccine supply. Next week we have requested 60,000 vaccine doses to meet our demand. This is a national vaccine supply problem that is affecting the entire country.”
Eligible people who have a CDC VAMS appointment must come on the day they are scheduled and MUST bring their QR code. For those in Phase 1a, they MUST also bring identification such as a driver’s license or employer ID badge.
Currently S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has allowed only those in Phase 1a, those hospitalized age 65 and older and those community members aged 70 and older to receive their vaccination.
Prisma Health will begin vaccinating individuals in the next phase (Phase 1b) when authorized by state officials. This group includes essential personnel such as teachers, those working in public infrastructure such as sanitation and the U.S. Postal Service. Vaccinations for the general public will follow in subsequent phases toward the summer timeframe.
For more information about Prisma Health’s vaccination process, visit www.PrismaHealth.org/Vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.