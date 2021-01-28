GREENVILLE, SC – Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital will partner with Laurens County, the City of Laurens and Presbyterian College to open a new vaccination site in Laurens County, beginning Monday, Feb. 1.
The site, based at The Ridge at Laurens, will run Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. The large-event space, part of the Laurens Parks and Recreation Department, is expected to vaccinate 1,240 people per week. The Ridge is located at 301 Exchange Road, Laurens.
The current vaccination site at Laurens County Hospital will shift all of its community vaccinations to the new site once it opens.
The new site will offer first-dose appointment vaccinations as well as second-dose walk-ins and limited first-dose walk-in availability. Prisma Health can offer limited on-site registration assistance and is working with local churches to offer off-site registration assistance to help people 70 and older who do not have computers or email access to make appointments. These community registration assistance locations will be announced at a later date. Those without computer access may also get registration help by calling 833-2PRISMA (833-277-4762).
“Prisma Health is always proud to serve its communities – but more so now than ever,” said Justin Benfield, chief executive officer for the Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital. “While the surest way to receive a vaccination is to have an appointment, we know that many of those over age 70 do not have computers or emails to register themselves. We want to help bridge that gap, both by working with local churches to offer in-person assistance and by our own team members offering help over the phone. We very much appreciate the volunteers from the churches who have offered to assist eligible residents with understanding the directions for the computerized registration process.”
The 833-2PRISMA line is already open. Details on the additional registration resources could be available as early as next week, he said.
Laurens County Emergency Management and Presbyterian College will also be assisting to support the vaccination clinic.
“The City of Laurens is proud to partner with Prisma Health and be part of taking on one of the most important public health missions we may ever face,” said Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn. “We have been affected by this virus as a community, and we will fight back against it as a community. We encourage everyone to do their part by getting a vaccine.”
Added Laurens County Council Chairman Brown Patterson, “We are excited and grateful to have this opportunity for our citizens. We are lucky to have Prisma Health in our county and thankful for their execution of this vaccine center. I encourage you to research the vaccine and make an educated decision for you and your family.”
Prisma Health, which is the state’s largest vaccinator, is already offering high-volume community vaccination sites in Greenville and Columbia in addition to vaccination sites on its 11 hospital sites. Some of its vaccination sites are offering limited walk-in vaccine appointments. For updates on walk-in supply at selected vaccination sites visit www.PrismaHealth.org/Vaccine or call 833-2PRISMA (833-277-4762).
For information on Prisma Health’s coronavirus response, including its testing sites, visit www.PrismaHealth.org/coronavirus.
