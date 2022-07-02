As South Carolinians prepare to celebrate Independence Day, many people plan to gather where they might fire up their grills for a cookout or shoot off fireworks. Prisma Health wants to offer tips so that everyone can safely enjoy their Fourth of July weekend.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, about two in five fires started in the United States each year are reported on July 4, and thousands of people, mostly children and teenagers, are injured while using consumer fireworks. Sparklers, a favorite for children, are one of the more injury-prone fireworks, accounting for more than 25% of emergency room firework injuries.
“Not many people really understand the danger involved with fireworks,” said Dr. Ann Dietrich, division chief of pediatric emergency medicine for Prisma Health in the Upstate. “Be diligent and know the precautions you can take to make sure that you and your loved ones don’t suffer an injury.”
Fireworks-related injuries and deaths spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). About 15,600 people were treated in hospital emergency departments for fireworks injuries in 2020, it said, and at least 18 people died. That’s a 50% increase in deaths and injuries compared to 2019.
Roughly 1,100 of those injured were under age 5; 1,400 were 5 to 14, and 1,300 were 15 to 19. Injuries included burns and wounds to the hands and fingers (30%); head, face, and ears (22%); eyes (15%); legs (13%); and arms (12%).
The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public show that is put on by professionals. If you plan to use consumer fireworks at home, Dietrich recommends these safety tips:
- Never give kids or small children fireworks
- Always have an adult supervise firework activities
- Only light one firework at a time and don’t try to relight a “dud”
- Don’t use fireworks while impaired by alcohol
- Never ignite devices in a container
- Never hold a firework in your hand or point it at people, animals or vehicles
- Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks
Sparklers can be particularly dangerous to children, she said. Nearly half of fireworks injuries to children under age 5 are related to sparklers, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Sparklers burn at an extremely high heat of 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is hot enough to melt some metals. Touching a lit sparkler to skin can result in third degree burns. Sparklers can cause eye injuries as well.
There were about 900 emergency department-treated injuries associated with sparklers in 2020. Roughly 1,600 more injuries were related to firecrackers, 600 to Roman candles, and 600 more to bottle rockets and other rockets.
Dietrich warned that fireworks can also cause hearing damage. Fireworks and firecrackers can be as loud as 150 decibels — a lot louder than what's considered a safe listening level (75–80 decibels). At close distance, even one loud burst is enough to cause some permanent hearing loss, according to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association. Stay at least 500 feet away from the fireworks launch site.
Grills can also be hot spots for trouble, said Dr. Scott Bloch, medical director of Prisma Health Children’s Hospital Pediatric Emergency Room in the Midlands. Grilling fires spark more than 10,000 fires on average each year in the United States, and July is the peak month. Failing to properly clean your grill, leaving equipment unattended and placing a grill too close to flammable materials are the leading causes of grill fires.
“Although safe when used correctly, an average of 19,000 people visit the ER because of injuries associated with grills,” he said. “Have fun this summer but take the appropriate safety precautions.”
Here are tips to follow while grilling out:
- Propane and charcoal grills should only be used outside
- Grills should be placed well away from your home, deck railings and out from under leaves and branches
- Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grilling area
- Keep your grill clean, remove grease or fat build-up
- Never leave a grill unattended
- Use long-handled tools especially made for cooking on grills
- If using a charcoal grill, only use charcoal starter fluid and let coals completely cool before disposing of in a metal container
More than half of injuries involving grills are thermal burns (non-fire burns) that are typically caused by contact with a grill or its utensils. Children under the age of five accounted for two-fifths of grill burns, and one out of every ten grill injuries was a contact burn incurred by a young child.
