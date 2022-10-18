Breast Cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in South Carolina and Prisma Health is raising awareness of the disease to help the community understand the signs and symptoms and offer prevention tips.
When breast cancer is detected early at a localized stage, the 5-year survival rate is 99%. Although many symptoms of breast cancer are invisible and not detectable without a screening, everyone should do monthly breast self-exams to be able to identify any changes that might occur in their breasts as well as schedule clinical breast exams and mammograms.
It's important to be aware of the symptoms and signs of breast cancer and talk to your healthcare professional if you discover an abnormality. Symptoms you should look out for:
- A change in how the breast or nipple feels. Look out for nipple tenderness, a lump or thickening in or near the breast/underarm area and a change in the skin texture of the breast.
- A change in the appearance of the breast or nipple. Look out for any unexplained change in the size or shape of the breast, dimpling, unexplained swelling, shrinkage or recent asymmetry.
- Any nipple discharge. Let your doctor know about any nipple discharge, particularly clear or bloody discharge.
Throughout the month of October, Prisma Health lights its building pink to continue to bring awareness to the importance of preventive education and early detection of the disease as well as host community events.
Prisma Health will host a free Facebook Town Hall on breast cancer and screening tips on October 18 at Noon with physicians from across the health system. It will be streaming live on Facebook. Community members can watch it on Facebook, or it will be posted on our YouTube channel.
Additionally in Columbia, the Prisma Health Midlands Foundation is hosting its 32nd Walk for Life and Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon + 5K on October 22 at Segra Park. All money raised will benefit Prisma Health Breast Center in Columbia, which provides a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach to breast health.
For more information visit, prismahealth.org/cancercare.
