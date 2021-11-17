The holiday season can be a particularly lonely and isolated time for vulnerable patients at home with limited family or social interaction. Prisma Health is seeking service volunteers for Community Care, a program providing assistance to recently discharged patients who are vulnerable or with chronic conditions needing nonmedical help to remain safe and well at home.
Volunteers are needed in Upstate and Midlands communities. Both individuals and groups receive training to provide volunteer service hours and ongoing support to participate in a variety of ways.
Toni, a disabled veteran and cancer survivor, had a difficult year that included losing her best friend to COVID-19. “I heard about the Community Care program through my oncologist, and it has been such a blessing,” she said. “I feel it has uplifted my whole life. I was at a real low point and had only one friend when I was matched with Emily (a program volunteer). She checks on me and I look forward to her calls and visits. When she learned it was hard for me to shop and cook, she even helped connect me with Meals on Wheels.” Toni said a group of church volunteers with the program also helped her with yard work in the summer. “I can’t say enough about how much this program means to my quality of life.”
Community Care pairs recently discharged Prisma Health patients who qualify for assistance with trained volunteers for help with specific needs, such as phone check-ins, errands, household chores, meals, transportation, visits and yardwork. COVID-19 safety precautions are required to protect volunteers and patients.
Volunteers must complete training and a background check. This Prisma Health program receives grant support from The Duke Endowment.
“Social isolation adds to the challenges for vulnerable patients and those with chronic conditions. This was also true before the pandemic and we are committed to addressing this unmet need in our communities,” said Suzanne Young, Prisma Health Community Care program coordinator. “We’re excited to offer this fulfilling service opportunity for community organizations, faith groups and individuals.”
To learn more about volunteer opportunities with Community Care, visit PrismaHealth.org/CommunityCare, call 864-884-3792 or email CommunityCare@PrismaHealth.org.
