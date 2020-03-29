Prisma Health announced last week that they have suspended all COVID-19 related patient statements and billing.
"The entire Prisma Health team is committed to meeting the healthcare needs of our communities and want to ensure that patients have access to the care they need," said Sandy Dees, Prisma Health Media Relations.
According to Dees, if a patient receives treatment related to COVID-19 from Prisma Health, no upfront payments will be required at the time of service. Prisma Health will suspend patient statements until they finalize details with insurance companies, lab partners, state and federal agencies.
