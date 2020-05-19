Prisma Health has announced four additional COVID-19 community testing events this week but cautioned that the drive-through events could be impacted by scattered thunderstorms predicted later this week.
Community members are urged to check media outlets or Prisma Health’s COVID-19-information website (prismahealth.org/coronavirus) to ensure the events have not been cancelled due to inclement weather.
The community testing, done in partnership with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and state agencies, will reach populations who may not otherwise have access to traditional testing or online virtual visits.
Testing is a priority for Prisma Health, especially providing access to communities that need it the most.
Prisma Health is offering community screenings for COVID-19 at the following locations on Thursday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.:
Upstate locations
Thursday 5/21, Hollis Elementary, 200 Goodrich St, Greenville
Saturday, 5/23, E.B. Morse Elementary, 200 Parkview Drive, Laurens
Midlands locations
Thursday, 5/21, East Clarendon High School, 1101 Pope St, Turbeville
Saturday, 5/23, Dutch Fork High/Middle (co-located), 1400 Old Tamah Rd, Irmo
Prisma Health officials also cautioned that the community testing sites are only intended for free community testing. Physician-ordered testing for patients who already have providers, have completed a Virtual Visit or need pre-surgical testing should take place at hospital-based testing sites as instructed by their providers.
Here is what community members should know about community testing sites:
People will be tested for active COVID-19 infections.
No one needs a doctor’s order.
Testing will be given regardless of ability to pay.
No appointment is needed.
Spanish-speaking Prisma Health team members will be available at every site.
All those taking part will be given masks when they arrive. They will also be asked to maintain social distancing.
Test results should come back within four days.
Everyone tested will receive follow-up information about test results – whether positive or negative – from providers at Prisma Health.
Everyone will get tips on isolating at home if sick, caring for themselves and seeking more help if symptoms worsen.
Additional sites are expected to be announced in the weeks to come. For details, visit https://www.prismahealth.org/coronavirus/
