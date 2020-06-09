Prisma Health has announced near-daily COVID-19 community testing events throughout South Carolina during June 8-13, including in Cayce, Columbia, Greenville, Laurens, Manning, Mauldin and Sumter.
The community testing, done in partnership with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and state agencies, will reach populations who may not otherwise have access to traditional testing or online virtual visits.
This week’s testing will also include Monday-Saturday testing at the Greenville Convention Center in partnership with DHEC, Prisma Health, Greenville County Emergency Response Team and The Upstate Healthcare Coalition.
Testing is a priority for Prisma Health, especially providing access to communities that need it the most.
Prisma Health and its partners will offer community screenings for COVID-19 at the following locations this week:
Upstate locations:
Monday, June 8 - Saturday, June 13, Greenville Convention Center
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saturday
Tuesday, June 9, Mauldin
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.,Mauldin Elementary School, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
Thursday, June 11, Laurens
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., E.B. Morse Elementary School, 200 Parkview Drive, Laurens
Saturday, June 13, Greenville
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Duncan Chapel Elementary School, 210 Duncan Chapel Road, Greenville
Midlands locations:
Wednesday, June 10, Manning
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.,Manning Elementary School, 311 W. Boyce St, Manning (This event is in partnership with McLeod Health and Prisma Health. Please note extended time.)
Thursday, June 11, Sumter
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.,Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 4235 Nazarene Church Road, Sumter
Saturday, June 13, Cayce
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.,Cayce Elementary School, 515 Bulldog Blvd, Cayce
Here is what community members should know about testing sites:
People will be tested for active COVID-19 infections.
No one needs a doctor’s order.
Testing will be given regardless of ability to pay.
No appointment is needed.
Spanish-speaking Prisma Health team members will be available at every site.
All those taking part will be given masks when they arrive. They will also be asked to maintain social distancing.
Test results should come back within four days.
Everyone tested will receive follow-up information about test results – whether positive or negative – from providers at Prisma Health.
Everyone will get tips on isolating at home if sick, caring for themselves and seeking more help if symptoms worsen.
Additional sites are expected to be announced in the weeks to come. For details, visit https://www.prismahealth.org/coronavirus/
