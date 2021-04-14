Greenville S.C.— Prisma Health will present WellFest 2021, a free health and wellness event, as a virtual experience on Saturday, May 22, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to provide a safe environment for attendees and presenters, WellFest 2021 will look, sound and feel different from previous years. The virtual format will make it more accessible than ever for participants across the entire Prisma Health Midlands and Upstate service areas.
The lineup includes renowned physicians and motivational experts who will inspire participants to take control of their personal wellness. The event also features South Carolina native Craig Melvin, an NBC anchor and Today Show morning host who began his career with WISTV in Columbia, SC.
Online registration for WellFest is now open at PrismaHealth.org/WellFest. Topics will include current must-know information about COVID-19 and the available vaccines, heart health, managing your risk factors for stroke and diabetes and learning about the health equity issues affecting communities.
Registrants will hear directly from nationally-recognized experts including cardiologist Dr. Meghan Businaro, Dr. Ebony Hilton, a critical care specialist and dynamic speaker on health equity, and family medicine specialists Dr. Jaqui Jones and Dr. Saria Saccocio, who is a leader in Prisma Health’s COVID-19 education and vaccination initiatives.
There will be interactive components, live chat, a virtual exhibitor fair, giveaways and a variety of wellness-related content to explore between featured presentations. Those who register for the event will be mailed an exclusive WellFest Swag Pack, while supplies last.
Online registration is open until Friday, May 21. Registration, speaker bios, the agenda and everything related to the virtual event is available at PrismaHealth.org/WellFest.
Registrants will need Internet access and their personal device to take part. For questions or assistance, please call Prisma Health’s Office of Community Health at 888-797-1931.
