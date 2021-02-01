The Ridge at Laurens opened its doors Monday as a COVID-19 vaccination site.
Most vaccinations are given on a by-appointment basis. There will be room for walk-ins but to make sure those with appointments are taken care of, walk-ins will be stopped when no more vaccines are available.
On Monday, 210 people were vaccinated. Appointments last approximately 15 minutes.
Prisma Health has added this new location as well as offering high-volume community vaccination sites in Greenville and Columbia in addition to vaccination sites at their 11 hospital locations.
A Prisma spokesperson acknowledged that they were concerned about the 70+ patients having to drive further because there were no community vaccination sites in the Laurens area.
Prisma Health’s Laurens County Hospital will shift all the vaccinations to the new location at The Ridge.
The Ridge site will be open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. Use the 833-2PRISMA line to make your appointment.
