Brenda Lopez Stewart, native to Clinton for 30 years, was awarded the Order of the Palmetto on Sept. 13.
This is a distinguished honor, as it is the highest civilian honor in South Carolina.
It is awarded to “recognize outstanding achievements of South Carolina citizens, contributions to South Carolina and as a political reward,” according to the SC Department of Archives and History.
Stewart received it on behalf of her work in planning and hosting the 49th annual POW (prisoners of war) reunion, specifically for those held captive during the Vietnam War.
The reunion, held June 1-5 in Greenville, SC, brought together POWs from across the nation in a way that Stewart says showed the patriotism within South Carolina.
“Receiving the Order of the Palmetto for spearheading the Vietnam POW 49th Freedom Reunion in South Carolina means so much to me,” Stewart said. “This was an opportunity for the people of South Carolina to come together to show our love of country and gratitude to the Vietnam POWs from across the country, not just the 11 that live in South Carolina. With the support of corporations, other nonprofits, and individuals across the state, in the end, it truly was a South Carolina event.”
Stewart explained that the award, given on a statewide basis, shows that she was able to make an impact bigger than just for the local area or Upstate region.
She was able to bring the 11 POWs from in state together with those they have not seen in years, totaling around 85 to 90 attendees. Stewart explained that this the largest reunion they have had in recent years, nearly doubling the attendance of 2021’s reunion in Colorado.
During the POWs’ time in captivity, they were oftentimes given “cellmates,” or what they called "roommates," that endured the same torture and suffering that they did. Stewart says that the reunion was able to reunite two sets of four cellmates who had not seen each other since their time in captivity.
The work for this reunion began in March 2020, with the founding of the Vietnam POW Reunion Foundation. The foundation's goals are to "provide financial support for the POWs to gather for their Freedom Reunion" and "share their journey and life lessons with students, entrepreneurs, business and community leaders."
She was effectively able to do both with the 2022 reunion, as they hosted a two hour educational presentation for the community during the event.
"The reunion we hosted for the POWs was different than previous reunions. We had several events that were open to the public including a symposium called 'Leadership and Life Lessons from Hanoi,' which was cosponsored by South Carolina ETV on May 31," Stewart said. "It was a two-hour educational session, during which 7 POWs talked about their experience as a prisoner of war and how they turned the brutal circumstances they endured into an opportunity for personal growth, leadership, and teamwork.”
Stewart explained that these POWs came out of their situations with a greater sense of leadership and ability to succeed. Ultimately, she wanted to provide more than just a fun event; she wanted the public to interact with and learn from these individuals, because she saw great importance in them teaching their own stories and history.
"It was a blessing to me to be able to bring this event to South Carolina, to show everyone that South Carolina is a patriotic and pro-military state," Stewart said. "I wanted to show them a good southern hospitality."
The SC Department of Veteran Affairs' secretary, William Grimsley, and his staff helped Stewart to make this possible as well, something that she said she owed much gratitude for.
It was during the gratitude luncheon that she personally hosted for Grimsley and his staff that Grimsley presented Stewart with the Order of the Palmetto, something that she expressed as a great surprise to her.
The 50th reunion will be held in California, with some events happening in the Richard Nixon Library. Nixon first held an event at the White House upon the POWs initial return, followed by two events at the RNL. This will be the third event at that location for the POWs.
Brandi Wylie is a freelance journalist for GoLaurens.com. Wylie is a student at Wofford College and editor-in-chief of The Old Gold & Black. During the summer of 2022, Wylie interned with the Spartanburg Herald-Journal and The Greenville News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.