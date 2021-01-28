The Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission is racking up a lot of “completes” as it nears the day it will generate treated water for its customers from Lake Greenwood.
A massive distribution system complements the raw water in-take on Lake Greenwood and the treatment plant a short distance away on Hwy 221, south of Laurens. Piping on Stagecoach Road is complete, a water tank on Milam Road is under construction, the Waterloo/Milam pump station has been installed, a Joanna water line is in service, and the Hwy 72 water line contractor is going through a punch list.
This is a $54 million project, with the treatment plant at its heart, and the water lines also comprise a major expense. Bringing raw water from the in-take to the treatment plant will cost $5.7 million, and pumping water along Hwy 72 - the connection road between Clinton and Greenwood - will cost another $6.15 million. The raw water in-take installation is expected for completion in February.
The Milam Road Tank will be 500,000 gallons. LCWSC will build another tank - this one in Hickory Tavern - as part of The Capital Initiative community-enhancement projects approved by the voters on Nov. 3, 2020.
At the water plant, the contractor is “making great progress” on the administrative building, the board was told.
LCWSC Executive Director Jeff Fields recently updated the Laurens County Council on the work.
Meanwhile, the day to day work of the commission continues - billing 15,334 water and sewer customers (14,630 at this time last year), and installing 32 new water taps in December, 2020.
The LCWSC board meets the 4th Tuesday of each month, 8:15 a.m. in the training room of the utility’s office, Hwy 221 South, Laurens.
