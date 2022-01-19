Project SOS, the new senior outreach program developed by the Laurens County Sheriff's Office, will be putting together Valentine's Day bags for area seniors enrolled in the program.
The community is invited to donate items for this cause. Items needed include hand sanitizer, hand lotion, lip balm, notepads, stationary, sugar free candy, reusable water bottles, granola bars and crossword puzzle books.
Donated items will be accepted at the Laurens County Sheriff's Office during normal business hours until February 9. For more information, contact Courtney Snow at (864) 681-4509.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.