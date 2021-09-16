Clinton City Council took no action Monday on an annexation request that could lead to the development of Forest Glen Apartments.
Residents spoke during public comments time to ask about safety and privacy related to the proposed apartments on the Jacobs Highway at Jenkins Dr. There are storage units, manufactured houses, and one house there now.
Ben Hepner, attorney at Holder, Padgett Littlejohn and Prickett representing the developers, said the proposal is for 60 2- and 3-bedroom units in three 2-story buildings. The developers need annexation to connect to City utilities.
Council discussed the annexation request in closed session.
“One of the concerns was access to Pinewood Road. This development only proposes one point of entry off of Jacobs Highway and Highway 56 – that would be the only point of entry into the development itself. Everything across Jacobs Highway is not in the City of Clinton; we’ve asked for annexation to be zoned, I believe R3, which is residential high density,” Hepner said.
Developers have bought 8 acres of a 22-acre tract, the council was told.
Hepner said there are untouched trees in the area, and these could be a buffer between the apartments and neighbors.
In other business, council delayed discussion of a Connectivity Study, examining bike and walking paths that could connect Presbyterian College to the Uptown area, and other areas. Council discussed a fire truck and fire turn-out gear, an amendment to the text of the zoning ordinance, the Martha Dendy Community Center (property transfer), the state accommodations tax committee and possible appointments, and plans for a welcome center and museum.
Executive session matters were employment - office of the city manager, and contract - Laurens County Fire Service.
The Clinton City Council meets the first Monday of each month (except holidays).
