Laurens CPW announced at their November meeting that it's water and sewer division has received a $500,000 South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority grant.
Chairman Parker Moore received a letter from SC RIA on November 2 announcing they had received the grant.
Administrative Director Blake Davis presented a proposed budget for 2021 to the commissioners on Monday night.
The budget proposes a 2.25% pay raise for all CPW employees.
The budget projects that the operating and maintenance expense of $19,853,000 along with general and administrative expenses will be around $4,569,000. The projected net income is $4,569,000.
An average rate increase for customers who are supplied with electrical, natural gas, water, and sewer of $2.25 a month was presented in the 2021 budget.
The total income anticipated for next year is $32,262,000.
