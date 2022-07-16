Piedmont Technical College students who had outstanding academic accomplishments during the 2022 spring semester have earned inclusion on the President’s List, Dean's List and Merit List.
To be named to the President's List, students must be full time and earn a term GPA of 4.00. Students will receive a certificate of achievement signed by the college president.
President’s List students include:
Laurens County – Stephanie L. Anderson, Leatrice A. Dewitt, Brandon G. McWatters, Janet T. Speaks and Heather R. Strickland, all of Clinton; John W. Goforth of Cross Hill; Jeffrey L. Breazeale of Fountain Inn; Brandon Hodges, Kayla R. Kellett and Robert Peterson, all of Gray Court; Brianna Clark of Honea Path; Emily M. Barrouk, Sa’Nya D. Floyd, Elizabeth Huffman, James B. McNuer, April C. Seymore and Zyrease D. Sullivan, all of Laurens; Teri L. Morse of Ware Shoals; Lacy J. Arnold, Latitia M. Jones, Jeannie L. Price and Sharnice A. Rice, all of Waterloo.
To be named to the Dean’s List, students must be attending full time and have earned term GPAs of 3.75 or higher.
Dean’s List students include:
Laurens County – Noah Laws and Christina Sumeral, both of Clinton; Tiara I. Speaks and Carolina J. Wagler, both of Cross Hill; Shannon L. Martin of Gray Court; Nadia L. Anderson, Marcelina Barcenas, Bradlee K. Bell, Elaina D. Brown, Brianna N. Burrafato, Paola Diaz-Reynoso, Marlena J. English, Mandi Gistinger, Mackenzie R. Jones, Mykayla Neely, Reagan E. Phillips, Rachel D. Pittard, Mydaishia C. Reid, Anna Reynolds and Nadia A. Sanders, all of Laurens; Brandie M. Bishop and Tystasia A. Ruff, both of Mountville; and Sara R. Settle of Waterloo.
The Merit List recognizes students who are registered for 6-11 credit hours and have earned term GPAs of 3.75 or higher.
Merit List students include:
Laurens County – James Q. Alverson, Jordan D. Barker, Casi Gossett, Carl Johnson, Thomas E. Keadle, Jaylin R. King, Alex C. Laws, Melissa S. Lawson, Kathryn E. Lee, Justin A. Moton, Tyra M. Rumph-Robinson, Michael A. Savage, William D. Stewart and Angel Turner, all of Clinton; Jennifer Collins of Cross Hill; Roslinda W. Williams of Fountain Inn; Amy Chappell of Gray Court; Christopher D. Hostetler of Honea Path; Vanessa K. Conyers of Joanna; Tiffany Bryant, Jonathan W. Callahan, Terry Cunningham, Blair M. Griffin, Kayla E. Hall, Javon K. Jones, Johnathon H. Mann, Kaitlyn P Nix, Terry J. Parker, Temple S. Rice, John W. Roland, Charis M. Sloan, Trina L. Williams, Ashton B. Wilson and Weston G. Wilson, all of Laurens; Talissa C. James of Mountville; Dalton Ray T. Madden of Ware Shoals; Emily R. Abercrombie, Joy A. Butler, Summer L. Butler and Deborah E. Kendrick, all of Waterloo.
