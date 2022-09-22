Piedmont Technical College students from Laurens County who had outstanding academic accomplishments during the 2022 summer term have earned inclusion on the President’s List, Dean's List and Merit List.
President’s List students include:
John W. Goforth of Cross Hill; Shannon L. Martin and Robert Peterson, both of Gray Court; James M Hershman and James B. Mcnuer, both of Laurens; and Chayney M. Whelchel of Mountville.
Dean’s List students include:
Heather R. Strickland of Clinton; Ryan P. Mercer of Cross Hill; Jeffrey L. Breazeale of Fountain Inn; Cameron A. Mcdowell, Temple S. Rice and Liliana G. Weathers, all of Laurens.
Merit List students include:
James Q. Alverson, Patrick J. Castaneda, William J. Clark, Leatrice A. Dewitt, Kari D. Fuhrman, William R. Gambrell, Kimberly N. Hodge, Thomas E. Keadle and Janet T. Speaks, all of Clinton; Alexia B. Johnson and Ayreka C. Skelton, both of Fountain Inn; Stephanie P. Babb, Kacsy Benitez, Brianna A. Black, Kayla R. Kellett and Mica W. Lane, all of Gray Court; Emma G. Senerchia of Honea Path; Melissa G. Simmons of Joanna; Twanisha A. Cofield, Robert A. Davis, Amy K. Elkin, Candice R. Epley, Mandi Gistinger, Anne M. Gordon, John R. Gordon, Blair M. Griffin, Kayla E. Hall, Chrystalyn M. Kernell, Matthew P. Maresca, Ian M. Pierce, Estefany Reynoso Milian, Charis M. Sloan, William M. Tinsley and Trinity M. Williams, all of Laurens; Justin J. Lopez of Ware Shoals; Summer L. Butler, Bryson C. Ferqueron, Sharnice A. Rice, Amber N. Taylor, Tamera A. Thompson and Danielle M. Vinson, all of Waterloo.
