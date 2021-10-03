Piedmont Technical College (PTC) students who had outstanding academic accomplishments during the 2021 summer term have earned inclusion on the President’s List.
To be named to the list, students must be full time and earn a term GPA of 4.00. Students will receive a certificate of achievement signed by the college president.
President’s List students include:
Abbeville County – Nichole R. Hansen, Richard Hazelwood III, Nicholas G. Nance and Sarah E. Saxon, all of Abbeville; Jessica N. Bridges of Donalds; Alejandro J. Sabatino Barrios of Due West; Robin E. Stoll of Hodges; and Amy R. Granger of Iva.
Anderson County – Adam N. Falmoe and Patrick A. Walters, both of Anderson; Sherry R. Dean of Honea Path; and Lynda Fulbright of Starr.
Charleston County – Megan Hasinger of Charleston.
Chester County – Elizabeth D. Clark.
Greenwood County – Bryan A. Bohler, Meredith B. Cameron, James Daniel, Trey Hampton, Ben Herig, Kimberly E. Lee, Kirsten C. Neufeld and Breiyiana Peterson, all of Greenwood; Isaiah W. Adams and Evin K. Mcintyre, both of Hodges.
Laurens County – Stephen J. Clements of Fountain Inn; Ashton Myrick of Laurens; Alysa L. Blakley of Ware Shoals; and Bridget T. Richitelli of Waterloo.
Lexington County – Tyler R. Billie of Batesburg; Amy M. Marshall and Jason C. Martin, both of Leesville.
Newberry County – Shelsey L. Guevara-Rodriguez, Noah O. Longshore, Sarah E. Malloy, Alison B. Mclawhorn and Yahaira Moreno, all of Newberry; Savannah Lever of Prosperity; and Zackary S. Gedeist-Farmer of Whitmire.
Pickens County – Chris Marchi of Easley; and James Kubiak of Pickens.
Richland County – Joseph M. Harper of Irmo.
Saluda County – Zachary W. Thomas of Batesburg.
Spartanburg County – Chandler M. Murray of Chesnee; Darby C. Rollins of Duncan; and Blake C. Cole of Inman.
Emmaus, PA – Andrew Diehl.
To be named to the Dean’s List, students must be attending full time and have earned term GPAs of 3.75 or higher.
Dean’s List students include:
Abbeville County – Mattox McCalla IV of Iva.
Edgefield County – Jaden R. Young of Edgefield; Taylor R. Dean of North Augusta; and Mallory H. Rearden of Trenton.
Greenwood County – Grayson E. Fain, Leiquetta J. Fuller, Cecil B. Langley, Gabriel D. Stumbo, Patrick Webb and Ambrose P. Young, all of Greenwood.
Kershaw County – Tyler Rocha of Camden.
Laurens County – Thomas C. Connelley of Gray Court; Nicole Gambrell, Alexandra Kaufman, Mydaishia C. Reid and Amanda N. Weathers, all of Laurens.
Lee County – Maryon Kennedy of Lynchburg.
Lexington County – Laura R. Simmons of Chapin.
Newberry County – Kelly J. Vanarsdall of Pomaria.
Pickens County – Jennifer Fontenot of Easley.
The Merit List recognizes students who are registered for 6-11 credit hours and have earned term GPAs of 3.75 or higher.
Merit List students include:
Abbeville County – Melanie D. Copelan, Ashley Fiske, Jessica R. McCurry, Carley L. McMahan-Gibert, Rachel Morris, Olivia D. Watt and Calvin Wilson, all of Abbeville; Ryan M, O’Shields and Erica R. Sanders, both of Calhoun Falls; Teresa King and Levanah S. Reil, both of Donalds; Janae V. Gillespie of Hodges; Anna Ott of Honea Path; and Billie J. Brown of Ware Shoals.
Aiken County – April L. Bolton of North Augusta.
Anderson County – Cheyenne Allen of Honea Path; and Jamie Goodwin III of Townville.
Charleston County – Cullen M. Orcutt of Mount Pleasant.
Chester County – Jordyn R. Penland of Edgemoor.
Edgefield County – Aaliyah T. Bush, Lacy L. Latham and Tabatha N. Reynolds, all of Edgefield; and Elizabeth H. Verdery of North Augusta.
Florence County – Essence G. Jackson of Florence.
Greenville County – Rosie L. Harris of Fountain Inn; Rebecca J. Brown, Lauren A. Randall and Virginia T Stokes, all of Greenville; Bradford A Garner and Charles Poston Jr., both of Simpsonville; and Kayla Bridwell of Taylors.
Greenwood County – Agnesa Bela, Grayson T. Brandt, Christian A. Brown, Gareth M. Burch, Miranda B. Burton, Danny S. Callaham, Kendra Y. Childs, Kailey G. Clegg, Alexandria R. Cordell, Ariana J. Cruz, Andrew S. Darby Jr., Jessica A. Davis, Megan R. Davis, Zoee A. Davis, Mary R. Dodgen, Kya A. Dye, Barbara D. Eubanks, Courtney L. Gantt, Malia K. Garcia, Latonya Y. Garrett, Isaiah D. Green, Brandon C. Hedden, Jessica B. Hinton, Angie C. Hollingsworth, Steven H. Holtzclaw, David G. James, Carter C. Johns, Jennifer Logeais, Pressly A. Love, Araceli Manuel, Yesenia Manuel, Zachary K. McDavid, Anna G. Mitchell, Benjamin Norris, James C. Owings, Jerry C. Padrta III, Jordan M. Petrus, Daniel L. Phillips, Tillman S. Pruitt, Yajaira Ramirez, Deltrice L. Riley, Ra Fabria N. Sanders, Dana Settles, Daniel L. Smith, Derricka C. Stewart, Hayden G. Stone, Samuel W. Sutton Jr., Iliana Y. Uzoh, Sakai T. Williams and Maria L. Wilson, all of Greenwood; Audrey E. Adams, Ashley N. Pridgen and Jordan G. Smith, all of Hodges; Brandon L. Farver, Donnell J. Henderson, Timothy J. Myers Jr., and Keri E. Wood, all of Ninety Six; Michelle D. Calhoun, Chasity J. Cox and Vernon A. Gaines and Jennifer Hammond, all of Ware Shoals.
Horry County – Jamaine D. Woodard of Little River.
Lancaster County – Mia Meter Markusic of Lancaster.
Laurens County – Stephanie L. Anderson, Kenedie T. Conaway, Julio C. Flores Jr., Alicia C. Floyd, Somekia C. Key-Williams, Michelle L. Lyman Morgan, Matthew T. McAbee, Clayton T. Padgett, Christopher D. Partain, Nickolas A. Speaks, Christina Sumeral, Judith H. Szymanski and Rodraveous T. Thompson, all of Clinton; Alexandria M. Bohland and Caroline J. Wagler, both of Cross Hill; Katelyn L. Munyan, Hollie Smith and Jennifer Sparkman, all of Gray Court; Hannah N. Hostetler and Elizabeth B. Wallace, both of Joanna; Calem S. Burns of Kinards; Nadia L. Anderson, Augustine J. Brown, Terry Cunningham, Paola Diaz-Reynoso, Kasey J. Ellison, Blair M. Griffin, Kayla E. Hall, Sonia R. Malone, Anna M. Murphy, Terry J. Parker, John W. Porter, Colton M. Post, Zachary D. Trotter and Harley T. Watkins, all of Laurens; Brandie M. Bishop of Mountville; Seth R. Alexander and William J. McClellan II, both of Ware Shoals; Summer L. Butler, Karen E. Fowler and Jerry D. Wells, all of Waterloo.
Lexington County – Frank Wilson III of Columbia; Angella D. Drafts of Gilbert; Chris Demidow, Kayla L. Martin, Dalton Oswalt and Brooke K. Rish, all of Leesville; Jeannie M. Moore, Laura K. Sapp and John M. Weidner, all of Lexington; and Kristen M. Childs of West Columbia.
McCormick County – Tongelayah Z. Lagroon of Calhoun Falls; and Shannon Harrison of McCormick.
Newberry County – Lester C. Arnold, Kayden Beverly, Ellen Y. Lindler, Tori B. Livingston, Hailey M. Macdermott and Mckenzee E. Chadwick, all of Little Mountain; Richard Baxter III, Jennifer Cervantes, Ashlyn S. Cooper, Katherine A. Corbett, Michael L. Cox Jr., Cassandra M. Curtis, Erica C. Nolting, Jeremy Odom, Ladaisha T. Piotrowski and Jayson T. Sanders, all of Newberry; Sarah E. Hentz of Pomaria; Sophia G. Boozer, Drayton R. Branham, Erica L. Davis, Bethany N. Day, Cadence L. Gonzalez, Ashlyn N. Gunwall, Ruthledge C. Hamm, Madison V. Kern, Tyler B. Shackelford, Tiffany M. Smith, Kenneth S. Thompson and Maggie L. West, all of Prosperity; William D. Buford of Silverstreet; Wyatt T. Crase, George W. Ott and Logan C. Ricks, all of Whitmire.
Richland County – Savannah M. French of Little Mountain.
Saluda County – Elissa G. Rodgers, Jose J. Sanchez Martinez and Mckayla L. Smith, all of Batesburg; William N. Corley of Chappells; Breanna R. Stone of Leesville; Tynekia N. Abney, Cassie L. Burns, Caleb Fincannon, Macy A. Hatcher, Connor Sample and Kenny A. Valenzuela, all of Saluda.
Spartanburg County – Ashley M. Capps of Enoree; Terry Lancaster and Tyson C. Mcclain, both of Spartanburg; Emily J. Cowart, Michelle R. Edmondson and Alana L. Fowler, all of Woodruff.
Union County – Allyson M. Davis of Union.
Williamsburg County – Cynthia G. Filyaw of Cades.
Brooklyn, NY – Elutia Amakye-Small.
Elberton, GA – Alyssa G. Johnson.
