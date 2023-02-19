Greenwood artist, business owner and art advocate Laura Bachinski will appear at the Piedmont Technical College (PTC) Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. to speak as part of the PTC Visiting Artist Lecture Series.
An alumna of PTC, Bachinski today holds a bachelor’s of science degree in early childhood education and an advanced certificate in pottery from PTC. She is an award-winning professional potter and founded the Main and Maxwell gallery and shop, which she manages in Uptown Greenwood. A prominent community supporter, Bachinski is an active contributor to the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for the Greenwood Soup Kitchen.
Bachinski plans to talk about how artists can get their work to market and promote it and what comprises proper presentation, as well as about gallery participation and pricing.
If You’re Going
Who Laura Bachinski, Greenwood Artist and Art Gallery Owner
What Piedmont Technical College Visiting Artist Lecture Series
When Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023
3:45 – 4:30 p.m.
Where Library, Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood
620 North Emerald Road
Greenwood, South Carolina
