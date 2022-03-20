Do you tinker with cars in your driveway on weekends? Do you feel an instant connection with people who drive the same car as you? Does the sound of a revving engine make your heart quicken? If so, you just might be a “gear head.”
Piedmont Technical College’s automotive technology student club “Full Throttle” invites gear heads of all kinds to come show off their finest vehicles at the PTC Automotive Technology Program Car Show on Saturday, April 30 in the Medford Family Event Center Parking Lot at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood.
“This show is for the whole community,” said PTC Automotive Technology Program Director Gerald Sartin. “Proceeds raised will go to the PTC Foundation, which has a dedicated fund that supports education and training of auto tech students. Some of our students will bring cars they have been working on. It will be a fantastic opportunity to talk shop with like-minded car enthusiasts.”
The show will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and food will be available for purchase. Early registration is $15 per car (before April 8) and $20 after. Send checks — payable to the PTC Foundation — with “Car Show” in the subject line, to the attention of Gerald Sartin, PTC Automotive Technology Program Director, PO Box 1467, Greenwood, SC 29648. Registration also will be accepted on the day of the show. Just look for the onsite registration tent.
To register online, go to ptcgwd.wufoo.com/forms/ptc-auto-tech-car-show/ and fill out the form. To pay online, go to the PTC Foundation web page at www.ptc.edu/about/foundation/ways-give and click on “Give Now” icon. After completing the contribution form, click on “Next Page” to restrict/direct your gift to the PTC Automotive Technology Program.
“We welcome all makes, models, and styles of car,” Sartin said. “We will have goodie bags and door prizes as well. Everyone is invited.”
For more information about PTC’s Automotive Technology Program, visit www.ptc.edu/auto.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.