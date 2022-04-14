When Dr. Alvie Coes III learned that the Piedmont Technical College (PTC) Foundation would hold its inaugural Spring Forward for Student Success 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, May 14, he snapped to attention.
“Any time we can bring the college community together to raise money and support our students, it’s a great thing,” he said. “That was on the forefront of my mind when I registered.”
Coes admits he is not an avid runner, but he likes to keep in shape and runs specifically to keep up with his military physical training requirements. You see, Coes is an officer in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. Whether one’s motivation is physical fitness or simply parading down the street in a clown outfit, the Spring Forward 5k is for everyone in the community who likes to have a good time for a good cause.
“It's a vital part of our mission to make sure that education is available to everyone, regardless of circumstance,” said Fran Wiley, associate vice president of the PTC Foundation. “We award scholarships made available by the generosity of our community to provide Piedmont Tech students with the financial support they need to succeed in college.”
Participants will follow a USA Track and Field-certified course around the college’s Lex Walters Campus in Greenwood. The race will start in front of the William H. “Billy” O’Dell Upstate Center for Manufacturing Excellence. From there, runners and walkers will complete two laps around the perimeter of the campus. Winning runners in various age groups will receive cash prizes.
“Every opportunity we have to connect with members of our community is an absolute joy and privilege,” PTC President Dr. Hope E. Rivers said. “There are no more deserving recipients of their support than our students. We eagerly look forward to seeing entire families participate in support of scholarships that are so critical to higher education accessibility.”
“We have nearly $13,000 in sponsorships to date and more than 50 runners registered,” Wiley said. “We are expecting many more and look forward to a super fun morning.”
Wiley noted that the Foundation is deeply grateful to Starting Line Sponsor Teijin, Finish Line Sponsors Countybank and The Links at Stoney Point, Mile Marker Sponsors PRISMA Health and Eaton Corporation, and Warm-Up Sponsors Self Regional Healthcare and Manley Garvin LLC. Like Coes, these companies did not hesitate to support the event.
On the morning of May 14, runners will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by the walkers at 8:40 a.m. Registration is $25 ($30 on race day) for either the run or the walk. Walkers can choose to complete one or two laps around the course. Those signing up before April 21 are guaranteed to receive a commemorative T-shirt. To register, go to www.ptc.edu/5k.
