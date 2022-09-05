At Piedmont Technical College’s recent summer commencement exercises, outstanding students were honored for academic achievement as County Award Winners.
Robert Peterson, a Mechatronics Technology major, was the honoree for Laurens County.
At Piedmont Technical College’s recent summer commencement exercises, outstanding students were honored for academic achievement as County Award Winners.
Robert Peterson, a Mechatronics Technology major, was the honoree for Laurens County.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.