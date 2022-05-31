Two hundred fifty-one go-getters, risk-takers, empaths, dreamers, and leaders recently graduated from Piedmont Technical College (PTC).
Among them was a sous chef who had enrolled and dropped out of college multiple times over two decades as work, marriage, and parenting three children took center stage. Not only did he finally earn his degree but, in addition to serving as a PTC Presidential Ambassador, he was invited to serve as a commencement speaker.
“College had become a distant memory and a lost dream,” Quenton Garrett told those in attendance for the morning ceremony at the Medford Family Event Center. At the urging of a respected relative, he returned yet again to college. “I enrolled in Mechanical Engineering Technology. … My professors were all so helpful, and I felt that my success was their main priority. … Everyone I’ve encountered who works at Piedmont Tech seems to have the students’ best interest at heart.”
Garrett plans to continue his educational journey by pursuing a bachelor’s degree through the college’s bridge program with SC State University. “I would like to say to people like me who have fears about returning to school, just know it is possible with a little work and help from your family and friends,” he said.
Ashley Smith, a dual enrollment student from McCormick High School, who was collecting both her associate in arts degree along with her high school diploma, was the student speaker for the afternoon ceremony. Like Garrett, she served as a PTC Presidential Ambassador.
“This year, I have participated in several events for the Presidential Ambassador program and, now here I am speaking in front of a crowd of people at Piedmont Tech,” she said. “I would have never expected this experience in a million years. I never thought I would join an organization, create a family here, and even be conquering my fear of public speaking. I am here to say that anything is possible.”
Smith noted that her experience at PTC prepared her well to transition to a four-year university. She plans to begin at the University of South Carolina this fall and to major in marketing.
“I would like to say thank you to the entire faculty and staff of Piedmont Tech for creating an amazing environment and calming atmosphere for not only me but for every one of us,” she said.
Speaking at both ceremonies, Dr. John Paguntalan of Self Regional Healthcare encouraged the graduates to always do their very best, and success will follow. He should know. He began his education at PTC decades ago, earning an associate degree in nursing. He went on to earn his bachelor’s in nursing from Lander University, a master’s in nursing from Clemson University, and ultimately his PhD in nursing from the Medical University of South Carolina. An award-winning caregiver, Dr. Paguntalan developed the Rapid Response Team at Self and is a member of the American College of Cardiology and the Association of Critical Care Nurses. He currently works at Advanced Cardiology Associates at Self.
“I feel fortunate to work in an organization that has supported not only my educational endeavors but also my professional growth. At Self Regional, I’ve had the opportunity to hold various roles over the years — working as a bedside nurse, a clinical educator, and as a nurse practitioner,” he said. “I also feel grateful for the opportunity to serve in quality management and lead the implementation of hospital-wide LEAN projects to improve patient care and safety.”
In closing, Dr. Paguntalan shared some sage advice with the graduates.
“If you want to make your mark, stamp your work with excellence and let your work speak for itself,” he said. “If you are doing something, don’t just do it to finish it. Try your best to do it well! Excellence doesn’t mean perfect. Excellence is the end result of always trying to do better.”
PIEDMONT TECHNICAL COLLEGE’S MAY 2022 GRADUATES AND THEIR AREAS OF STUDY ARE LISTED BELOW:
LAURENS COUNTY
CLINTON – Brittish Nicole Bluford, associate in applied science, major in respiratory care; Haleigh B. Kuykendall, associate in applied science, major in business administration, accounting concentration; Haylee Marisa Mann, associate in applied science, major in business administration, accounting concentration; and *Christina Sumeral, associate in applied science, major in respiratory care.
GRAY COURT – Kerington A. Armstrong, associate in applied science, major in early care and education; Thomas Clayton Connelley, associate in applied science, major in mechanical engineering technology; Ryan L. Draper, associate in applied science, major in computer technology, cybersecurity concentration; Joshua D. Manley, associate in applied science, major in mechanical engineering technology; Conner E. Owens, associate in science; and Timothy Blake Roper, associate in science.
HONEA PATH – Kathryn Wiles Boggs, associate in applied science, major in nursing.
LAURENS – *Nadia Lalee Anderson, associate in arts; Navia Laray Blanding, associate in arts; **Paola Diaz-Reynoso, associate in arts; Jackson Cole Edwards, associate in arts; *Sa’Nya Denise Floyd, associate in arts; Aimee H. Lee-Ariola, associate in applied science, major in nursing; **Colton M. Post, associate in applied science, major in business administration; Dedrevious Roberson, associate in applied science, major in computer technology, cybersecurity concentration; Kalee Alexis Salcedo, associate in arts; Nadia Amirah Sanders, associate in arts; Mariah Lashan Smith, associate in applied science, major in business administration, management concentration; Hannah Nicole Sprouse, associate in arts; Amber Elizabeth Thompson, associate in arts; Jeanette Todd, associate in arts; Crystal Nicole Turner, associate in applied science, major in nursing; Justin Wayne Vinson, associate in applied science, major in automotive technology; Harley Tucker Watkins, associate in applied science, major in radiologic technology; Hannah Renee Wooten, associate in applied science, major in radiologic technology.
MOUNTVILLE – *Talissa C. James, associate in applied science, major in administrative office technology, medical concentration.
WARE SHOALS – *Seth R. Alexander, associate in applied science, major in mechatronics technology; and Karli Alexis Chastain, associate in applied science, major in nursing.
WATERLOO – Lancelot Aiken, associate in applied science, major in engineering design technology; Eric Wade Goldman, associate in applied science, major in nursing; Victoria Faith Polson, associate in applied science, major in nursing; Christine A. Statom, associate in applied science, major in nursing; and Jerry Devone Wells, associate in applied science, major in business administration, management concentration.
***Summa Cum Laude-4.0
**Magna Cum Laude-3.75-3.99
*Cum Laude-3.5-3.74
