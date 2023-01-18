Four recent Piedmont Technical College (PTC) graduates from Laurens County were recognized in the Fall 2022 Nurse Pinning Ceremony at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood, SC.
Laura Nelson earned a Diploma in Applied Science, major in Nursing. Kirsten Maness earned a Diploma in Applied Science, major in Practical Nursing. Crystal Blanchard earned a Diploma in Applied Science, major in Practical Nursing. Lynne Riser earned a Diploma in Applied Science, major in Nursing.
