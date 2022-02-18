Piedmont Technical College (PTC) students who had outstanding academic accomplishments during the 2021 fall semester have earned inclusion on the President's List, Dean's List and Merit List.
To be named to the President's List, students must be full time and earn a term GPA of 4.00. Students will receive a certificate of achievement signed by the college president.
To be named to the Dean’s List, students must be attending full-time and have earned a term GPA of 3.75 or better. The Merit List recognizes students who are attending part-time and have earned a term GPA of 3.75 or better.
PRESIDENT’S LIST students include:
Laurens County – Stephanie L. Anderson, Virginia M. Gillispie, Trashunah L. Godfrey, Walter L. Goodwin and Wesley C. McWatters, all of Clinton; John W. Goforth and Tiara I. Speaks, both of Cross Hill; Kayla R. Kellett and Robert Peterson, both of Gray Court; Brianna Clark of Honea Path; Johnathan S. Baker of Joanna; Marcelina Barcenas, Emma M. Hill, Austin W. McNuer Jr., John W. Porter, John W. Roland and Joshua Wilson F. Waterman, all of Laurens; Tystasia A. Ruff of Mountville; Madison Davis, Megan D. Sloan and Tamera A. Thompson, all of Waterloo.
DEAN’S LIST students include:
Laurens County – Jared A. Alvarado and Elizabeth Snead, both of Clinton; Emily M. Barrouk, Augustine J. Brown, Carrie A. Culbertson, Elizabeth Huffman, Mykayla Neely, Colton M. Post, Juliet Rivera-Cedillo, Liliana G. Weathers and Weston G. Wilson, all of Laurens; Seth R. Alexander of Ware Shoals; and Lacy J. Arnold of Waterloo.
MERIT LIST students include:
Laurens County – Angela Cummings, Carl Johnson, Thomas Keadle, Somekia Key-Williams, Alex Laws, Kathryn Lee, Justin Moton, Marcus Shelton, Janet Speaks, Judith Szymanski, Albertina Thompson, Alyssa Traynham and Rachel Venable, all of Clinton; Melody Finley, William Thompson and Ashley Turner, all of Gray Court; Calem Burns of Kinards; Savanna Avila, Sekema Blakeley, Jonathan Callahan, James Coats, Denaja Franklin, Blair Griffin, Lucy Homes, Johnathon Mann, James McNuer, Jaimie Neely, Ian Pierce, Brandt Samuels, Abigail Whitten and Ashton Wilson, all of Laurens; Brandie Bishop of Mountville; Dalton Haynes and Bryan Lopez Perez, both of Ware Shoals; Emily Abercrombie, Liberty Adams, Sarah Bailey, Summer Butler, Karen Fowler, Jaselyn Jennings, Latitia Jones, Sharnice Rice, Bridget Richitelli and Mark Seay III, all of Waterloo.
