Recent criminal justice graduate Stephen Lawton already has a solid position working as a lieutenant with the Clinton Police Department. He could just set his squad car to cruise control and coast along in comfort, but he is driven to go farther and knows education holds the key. That’s why he turned to Piedmont Technical College (PTC) in the first place.
“I am looking to further my career,” he told fall term graduates during an online commencement last month. “I have been looking at the FBI Leadership Academy, and to do that, you have to have a bachelor’s degree.” PTC, therefore, has been the first step toward that goal.
Piedmont Technical College held a virtual graduation for its fall term graduates. The college used the occasion to also recognize all graduates over the past year who have foregone in-person graduations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The graduation was broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube.
Lawton was one of six PTC students invited to provide videotaped remarks as part of the ceremony. The other speakers were Antonia Adams, Trey Cook, Jermetris Martin, Sierra Napier and Jasmine Perez.
Greenwood resident Trey Cook, who graduated with an associate in applied science with a major in cardiovascular technology, adult echocardiography concentration, shared his story of dropping out of high school and beginning a journey of self-discovery and fitness that ultimately led to gaining the confidence to resume his education.
“If I could go back in time and get a glimpse of where I am now, I would have gone back to school a whole lot sooner,” he said. “… Going to college has allowed me to have a career that I truly enjoy. I get to be a detective. I get to converse with patients from all over the place, and I get to work independently.”
Antonia Adams, formerly of Edgefield, last fall transferred to the University of South Carolina in Columbia. At PTC, she received the President’s Award, the college’s most-prestigious honor. She also was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa 2020 All-State Academic Team and recipient of the 2020 Divisional Distinguished Student Award for the Arts and Sciences Division. She also served as a Presidential Ambassador to help her peers assimilate to college life.
“There is no way I could have gotten into the Honors College or been the Peer Leader that I am today or even have figured out that I wanted to go to law school if I hadn’t had the time to cultivate my passion at Piedmont Tech,” she said. “Coming to Piedmont Tech put me on a totally different track for my life. I discovered my passion. I rebuilt my life, and I made lifelong connections with people who supported me throughout my journey.”
Jasmine Perez graduated with an associate in applied science with a major in human services. She feels the field is a true calling, but it took a keen advisor at Mid-Carolina High School to steer her toward the human services field.
“I love helping people and being there for people. I am a very caring person,” Perez said. “I am the first one in my family to be graduated, and Piedmont Tech has been something great for me. I really enjoyed my time there. I will be going back for another degree soon. Overall, it has been a great experience. I love the college very much and the staff that is there.”
Military veteran Jermetris Martin of McCormick may use his mechanical engineering technology degree to work either as a government or military contractor. He’s still pondering the possibilities. Named to the Dean’s List, he says he really thrived in the technical college environment.
“I went to a four-year university when I was 17, and I was just a number. But once I went through the military and went to Piedmont Tech, my professors showed they really did care about me being successful. … After I finish my bachelor’s from SC State University, I would like to go to work for the military and possibly for a Department of Defense company.”
As a health care major, Sierra Napier was especially affected by the pandemic. Despite the temporary hardships, today she has an associate degree in nursing.
“When COVID hit, it was an unexpected ordeal,” she recalled. “We were taken out of class. We were taken out of the clinical setting. And we were taken away from our teachers. I don’t think the students or the teachers really knew what to expect, but the instructors made it work. They did everything they could to try and keep things normal for us. … They worked diligently at Self Regional Healthcare to get us opportunities to work as nurse externs. That gave us extra hands-on training, and this really helped us when we were out of clinicals due to COVID.”
Lawton expressed gratitude for the quality of instruction he received at PTC, particularly the awareness he gained about different cultures within society and striving toward greater understanding among citizens.
“Law enforcement is changing in a big way now,” he said. “Piedmont Tech opened my eyes. It’s actually helped me in the way I do my job, and I feel I get better feedback from my community now.”
In his final commencement speech, Dr. L. Ray Brooks urged graduates to be watchful for and to take advantage of opportunities all around them.
“Education has been compared to a passport. Just because you have a passport doesn’t mean you are going to travel, but you can’t travel without one,” Dr. Brooks said. “Education is the same way. A passport opens doors, and an education – a degree – also opens doors.”
To view the ceremony online, please visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PiedmontTech.
A list of December graduates, sorted by county, appears below.
LAURENS COUNTY
CLINTON – Matthew Ryan Bass, associate in applied science, major in mechatronics technology; Jalesa B. Dillard, associate in applied science, major in early care and education; Shannon M. Dooley, associate in applied science, major in business administration, accounting concentration; Melanie Jean Franklin, associate in applied science, major in criminal justice; Avery Hunter, associate in science; Sarah Anne Mintern, associate in arts; Shanetra Latisha Richardson, associate in applied science, major in administrative office technology, medical coding/billing concentration; Megan Lou Ellen Shockley, associate in applied science, major in business administration, office management concentration; and Justin Andrew Snead, associate in applied science, major in mechatronics technology.
GRAY COURT – Tina Louise Boyd, associate in applied science, major in general technology, medical assisting concentration; and Audrey Sara Hunsinger, diploma in applied science, major in practical nursing.
JOANNA – Christopher M. James, associate in applied science, major in business administration.
LAURENS – Faith Renee’ Caton, associate in applied science, major in nursing; Amber Coker, associate in applied science, major in criminal justice; Akeshia Marie Foggie, associate in applied science, major in business administration; John Robert Gordon, associate in applied science, major in computer technology, networking concentration; Benita Mashea Grant, associate in applied science, major in general technology, medical assisting concentration; Kevin Juszkiewicz, associate in applied science, major in business administration, accounting concentration; and Lisa Polson, associate in applied science, major business administration, office management concentration.
WARE SHOALS – Makayla S. Davis, associate in arts; and Christopher Ryan Rousey, associate in applied science, major in building construction technology.
WATERLOO – Benny Sullivan, diploma in applied science, major in welding; Sarah Ashton Sutherland, associate in applied science, major in cardiovascular technology, invasive concentration.
