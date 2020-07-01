This spring, new Piedmont Technical College (PTC) graduate Elena Worthing Morse made a time-honored processional, draped not in black graduation gown with honor cords but in a flowing, full-length white dress that represents a milestone of comparable weight.
“I ended up getting married two days after the May 7 graduation date that would have been,” Morse said. The fact that an in-person graduation had been postponed indefinitely only seemed to inject more energy into her pending nuptials to Jason Morse, a case manager at McCravy Law Firm.
Morse, 21, graduated in May with an associate in applied science degree, majoring in human services. While at PTC, she was a Presidential Ambassador, the recipient of the Human Services Department’s Outstanding Student Award and a member of the Phi Theta Kappa 2020 All-State Academic Team. Morse already has a full-time job with Pathway House, a Christian organization that provides assistance to homeless men, women and children. Some of the best advice she learned at PTC is the value of making connections with business people.
“While I was at a Chamber of Commerce breakfast to recognize scholarship recipients, I met Anthony Price, the director of Pathway House. That led to him offering me an internship, and that ended up becoming a full-time job,” she explained. “I would have missed the opportunity if I weren’t looking for connections.”
Life is good for the newlywed couple, who will make their home in Greenwood. Of her choice of college, Morse couldn’t be happier.
“I love this school,” she said. “You are surrounded by people who just want to learn. They are here not because they have to be but because they want to be.”
Christy Irons had plenty of distractions to keep her mind off of the “graduation situation.” Actually, you might say she had 10 distractions ― her adopted children ranging in age from 8 to 21.
“I have been raising children for a long time,” she said. “My oldest went to Aiken Tech. I have another son who just graduated from high school and will be studying welding at PTC, hopefully in the fall.”
The Cross Hill resident, who received her associate degree in nursing this spring and works at The Children’s Center and Wesley Commons, said she stayed home taking care of children for 15 years. Attending PTC has been a pleasant surprise.
“I am an older person, and it was nice to see some other older people on campus,” Irons said. “I liked all of the instructors, had a really good experience and made lots of friends.”
The lack of an in-person graduation this spring has not fazed Irons one bit.
“I think it’s just one of those things. We are adults now, and we have to roll with the punches,” she said. “It’s not anything anyone had control over.”
Katie DiBari, who graduated this spring with an associate of applied science majoring in early care and education, said that engaging relationships with instructors are among the many things PTC does right. “They make education accessible to all people,” the Greenwood resident said. “I had an amazing experience at Piedmont Tech. My classes were hands-on, focused and even fun! I felt like I was where I was supposed to be.”
Transferring to PTC, she noted, has been an agreeable change of pace.
“I went to two different four-year universities before transferring to PTC, and I was honestly skeptical of how good a technical college’s education could be,” she said. “But I learned so much through classes, projects and student teaching opportunities. Piedmont has impressed me, and I’m so glad I can call myself a graduate of the Early Care and Education Program.”
PIEDMONT TECHNICAL COLLEGE’S MAY 20 GRADUATES AND THEIR AREAS OF STUDY:
LAURENS COUNTY
CLINTON – Kristina Dwyer, associate in applied science, major in human services; JoAnna Marie Haupfear, associate in applied science, major in business administration; Courtney Elizabeth Marsh, associate in applied science, major in early care and education; Brandon Gage McWatters, associate in applied science, major in diversified agriculture; Brittany Megan Robinson, associate in applied science, major in administrative office technology, accounting concentration; Kristen Michelle Seawright, associate in applied science, major in business administration, management concentration; and Lauren Leggett Truelock, associate in applied science, major in nursing.
CROSS HILL – Jessica Dawn Davis, associate in applied science, major in criminal justice; Dixie Tylor Davis, associate in applied science, major in engineering design technology; Christy M. Irons, associate in applied science, major in nursing; Jose Juan Santiago, associate in applied science, major in automotive technology; and Shakira Late Leake, associate in applied science, major in nursing.
ENOREE – Karina Williams, associate in applied science, major in nursing.
FOUNTAIN INN – Markitta Elmore, associate in applied science, major in nursing.
GRAY COURT – Joanna Grace Huffman, associate in applied science, major in computer technology, cybersecurity concentration; and Frankie Devin Williams, associate in applied science, major in computer technology, cybersecurity concentration.
HONEA PATH – Heather Summers, associate in applied science, major in nursing.
JOANNA – Jacob Ryan Carmichael, associate in science; and James T. Millwood, associate in applied science, major in occupational therapy assistant.
KINARDS – Kayla Leann Lawson, associate in applied science, major in business administration.
LAURENS – Andrew Baughn, associate in applied science, major in machine tool technology; Brittany Ann Cash, associate in applied science, major in criminal justice; Molly Reeves Culbertson, associate in applied science, major in occupational therapy assistant; Ashton McNuer, associate in applied science, major in occupational therapy assistant; John W. Porter, associate in applied science, major in diversified agriculture; Gill P. Stone, associate in applied science, major in mechanical engineering technology; and Blythe Mikaela Wzorek, associate in applied science, major in nursing.
WARE SHOALS – Sarah Elizabeth Wzorek, associate in arts; Wendy Collum Foster, associate in applied science, major in business administration; and Dominic B. Nygro, associate in applied science, major in computer technology, networking concentration.
WATERLOO – Kayla Leigh Roberts, associate in applied science, major in general technology, photography with advertising design concentration; and Ashley C. Rush, associate in applied science, major in engineering design technology.
