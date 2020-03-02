Where stress balls and incense may fail students struggling with government forms, a team of committed professionals can make light work of financial aid applications.
Piedmont Technical College (PTC) is taking to the road, bringing Free Application for Federal Student Aid assistance (and chocolate) to multiple campuses in March. PTC staff will visit each of its county campuses as follows:
Tuesday, March 10
Abbeville Campus
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, March 11
Laurens Campus
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, March 12
Newberry Campus
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, March 16
Saluda Campus
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, March 17
Edgefield Campus
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, March 18
McCormick Campus
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
February is Financial Aid Awareness Month. Help is available, so don’t sweat it. Let PTC staff help you get it done.
If you have questions, please contact PTC Financial Aid Outreach Counselor Kim Chalmers at 864-941-8665 or chalmers.k@ptc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.