The public is invited to visit the Lander Art Gallery, in the Josephine B. Abney Cultural Center, to see the Faculty Exhibit.
The exhibit, which includes steel sculptures, ceramic sculptures, paintings, prints, graphic design works and photographs, is on display through Friday, Jan. 28. The gallery is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Community members are also invited to attend a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, where they will be able to meet the participating artists.
Associate Professor of Art Doug McAbee, who has three colorful steel sculptures in the exhibit, said that the show “demonstrates to our students that we are working, practicing artists who are leading by example. We are engaging with the same questions, problems, materials and struggles as they are.”
Faculty exhibits only occur every few years, McAbee noted.
“It’s a great opportunity to see why our art and design professors are some of the best artists and teachers in the region, and you can see them all in one place!” he said.
