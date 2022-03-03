The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) invites the public to virtually review Physical Education 9-12 and Advanced Placement Macroeconomics textbooks and instructional materials that have been proposed for use in South Carolina’s public schools.
Public review and input opportunities are being offered virtually through March 22, 2022. A link to participate can be found on the Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) website at www.laurens55.org.
Materials recommended by Instructional Materials Review Panels will be submitted to the State Board of Education (SBE) for adoption on April 12, 2022. Citizen comments will be provided to the SBE along with the Panel’s recommendations. Materials adopted by the SBE are slated for funding for the 2022-2023 school year.
“The materials that are being reviewed have been studied and rated by Materials Review Panels from throughout the state of South Carolina,” said LCSD 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas. “The Panels include outstanding educators and content area specialists for each of the areas of adoption.”
Thomas noted that the proposed materials are aligned to the South Carolina College and Career Ready Standards. “The Standards provide frameworks and indicators to help educators guide students toward their goals and desired outcomes,” said Thomas.
