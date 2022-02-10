Laurens County has scheduled three public hearings — Feb. 15 in Clinton, Feb. 17 in Gray Court, and March 8 in Laurens during the regular council meeting - to present plans to redistrict the county council seats.
Redistricting is required based on the 2020 Census to have the districts as equal in population to each other as possible, and to ensure minority representation in proportion to the overall minority population of the county (also, state and congressional districts).
“People are concerned about this,” Council Member Diane Anderson said at the Feb. 8 council meeting. She voted “no” to 2nd reading of the redistricting ordinance because more public input has not yet been sought - council members now have a map, but it has not yet received state approval.
County officials want to have the process wrapped up by the end of March so the Nov. 2 General Election and the primaries can proceed as scheduled.
“This was not an easy task, and we’re at the finish line,” said Sandy Cruickshanks, county attorney.
The county council also gave the 2nd of 3 readings to an ordinance providing bonuses to employees who worked through the Covid pandemic - $3,500 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time employees. Council was told 16 employees will not receive bonuses because they did not meet the threshold of hours required to receive the money, which is an authorized use under the Biden Administration’s American Relief Plan Act.
Anderson voted “no” - she previously has said the money should be used to improve the working conditions for employees, and the county workforce not too long ago received raises based on a compensation study.
Laurens County is receiving $13 million in ARPA funding.
It will use $2.5 million for infrastructure, including possibly the enhancement of broadband in the Fountain Inn area.
It will use $2.5 million for grants to non-profit agencies that lost money during the pandemic, but continued to provide needed services. An applications process (Feb. 14 - April 1 to submit applications) will be on the county website.
County Council will decide the recipients and amounts some time in April.
County Administrator Thomas Higgs said county resources will be available to assist representatives of these groups in filling out a request form.
Council also authorized the expenditure of already received bond proceeds to enhance security at the Hillcrest Square Judicial - Services - Administrative Center in Laurens.
SC Court Administration mandated extra security for judges and magistrates, and that is done — but the measure goes beyond that to provide needed, life-saving equipment in the building for staff and the public’s medical emergencies.
Residents of Cheeks Circle came to council with a request to fix their road. The County cannot do the work because it would be performing public work on private property. Council was told the road’s ownership has gone through the probate process, twice. Bringing the road up to county standards - which it must be before it can legally be accepted into county maintenance - could cost $200,000, Public Works Director Dale Satterfield said.
Satterfield and Rev. David Kennedy, president of the Laurens County NAACP, are working on arranging a residents’ meeting once firm figures are established, and Satterfield said he may request from council an emergency appropriation.
“These people are citizens,” Kennedy said, “and they are living like a Third World country.”
The road intersects Eichelberger Road between Trinity Church Road and Hwy 76, northwest of Laurens.
In the council comments portion of the meeting, Council Vice-chairman Jeff Carroll said, “This is the part of the job I enjoy most, taking concerns, finding a solution if possible. It’s a big county. We don’t know problems specifically if they are not brought to us.”
