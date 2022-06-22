During the week of July 25, 2022, Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission (LCWSC) will begin the process of changing the disinfectant used for water treatment from free chlorine to chloramine. Chloramine is chlorine combined with small amounts of ammonia.
The benefits of changing to chloramine is that it stays active in the water (providing disinfection) longer than chlorine and it minimizes the taste and odor of chlorine in water. Most individuals find that water treated with chloramine taste better than water treated with only free chlorine.
During the change, you may temporarily notice a slight difference in the taste or smell of your drinking water. Should this occur, please allow the cold water to flow from the tap for approximately two minutes. If the water has not been used for several hours allow the cold water to flow from the tap for five to ten minutes.
South Carolina, particularly in the Upstate region has a long history with chloraminated water; Greenwood and Greenville Counties are both supplied by chloraminated systems. In fact, the upper part of Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission’s system has been served with chloraminated water for years; therefore, customers in the northern part of the County will not experience a change.
Please review the LCWSC website www.lcwsc.com for detailed information to include Frequently Asked Questions, an Area Map, and several other informative documents. After reviewing the website should you have additional questions or concerns regarding the change of disinfection process, please contact Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission at 864-682-3250.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: All local health providers and dialysis clinics have been notified by LCWSC and are equipped for this change. Individuals and business owners, such as dialysis centers, medical facilities, and aquatic pet owners, must determine if they need to take special precautions to remove chloramine from tap water. Individuals with special health concerns should consult a health care provider on the use of tap water.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.